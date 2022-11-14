Safe T : Notice of Meeting

SAFE-T GROUP LTD.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that an Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Safe-T Group Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at the Company's counsels' offices at 28 Ha'Arbaa Street, Hagag Tower, North Building, 34th floor, Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time.

The Company is a Dual Company, as such term is defined in the Israeli Companies Regulations (Relief for Public Companies Traded on Stock Markets Outside of Israel), 4760 - 2000.

The following matters are on the agenda for the Meeting:

To re-appoint PwC Israel, Certified Public Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company, and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company. To re-appoint Mr. Chen Katz and appoint Mr. Avi Rubinstein each for a three-year term as Class III directors of the Company, until the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders in the year 2025 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. To change the Company's name and to amend the Company's Amended Articles of Association to reflect the same. To approve an increase in the maximum annual bonus for the year 2022 for Mr. Shachar Daniel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director. To approve an increase of the per-meeting compensation and annual fee for non-executive directors. To approve a grant of options to non-executive directors of the Company. To approve a grant of options to Mr. Chen Katz, the Company's active chairman. To approve a grant of options to Mr. Shachar Daniel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and a director. Presentation of the Company's financial statements and annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Our board of directors (the "Board of Directors") recommends that you vote in favor of the proposed resolutions, which are described in the attached proxy statement.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2022 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting, either in person or by appointing a proxy to vote in their stead at the Meeting (as detailed below).

A form of proxy for use at the Meeting is attached to the proxy statement, and a voting instruction form, together with a return envelope, will be sent to holders of American Depositary Shares representing the Company's ordinary shares, no par value (the "ADSs" and "Ordinary Shares", respectively). By appointing "proxies," shareholders and ADS holders may vote at the Meeting whether or not they attend. If a properly executed proxy in the attached form is received by the Company at least 4 hours prior to the Meeting, all of the Ordinary Shares represented by the proxy shall be voted as indicated on the form. ADS holders should return their voting instruction form by the date set forth therein. Subject to applicable law and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, in the absence of instructions, the Ordinary Shares represented by properly executed and received proxies will be voted "FOR" all of the proposed resolutions to be presented at the Meeting for which the Board of Directors recommends a vote "FOR". Shareholders and ADS holders may revoke their proxies or voting instruction form (as applicable) at any time before the deadline for receipt of proxies or voting instruction form (as applicable) by filing with the Company (in the case of holders of Ordinary Shares) or with the Bank of New York Mellon (in the case of holders of ADSs) a written notice of revocation or duly executed proxy or voting instruction form (as applicable) bearing a later date.