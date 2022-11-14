Advanced search
    SFET   IL0010838568

SAFE-T GROUP LTD

(SFET)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-12
1.306 ILS   +13.47%
05:02pSafe T : Immediate Report of Meeting
PU
05:02pSafe T : Notice of Meeting
PU
05:02pSafe T : Proxy Statement
PU
Safe T : Proxy Card

11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST
SAFE-T GROUP LTD.

PROXY

THIS PROXY IS SOLICITED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The undersigned hereby appoints, Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer and a Director, Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, and each of them, agents and proxies of the undersigned, with full power of substitution to each of them, to represent and to vote on behalf of the undersigned all the Ordinary Shares of Safe-T Group Ltd. (the "Company") which the undersigned is entitled to vote at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held at the Company's counsel's offices at 28 Ha'Arbaa Street, Hagag Tower, North Building, 34th floor, Tel Aviv, Israel, on December 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time, and at any adjournments or postponements thereof, upon the following matters, which are more fully described in the Notice of Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and proxy statement relating to the Meeting.

This Proxy, when properly executed, will be voted in the manner directed herein by the undersigned. If no direction is made with respect to any matter, this Proxy will be voted FOR such matter. Any and all proxies heretofore given by the undersigned are hereby revoked.

(Continued and to be signed on the reverse side)

SAFE-T GROUP LTD.

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Date of Meeting: December 19, 2022

PLEASE SIGN, DATE AND RETURN PROMPTLY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE. PLEASE

MARK YOUR VOTE IN BLUE OR BLACK INK AS SHOWN HERE

1. To re-appoint PwC Israel as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration, until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

2.

2a To re-appoint Mr. Chen Katz as Class III director of the Company for a term of three years that expires at the third annual general meeting of shareholders following such re-election and until he ceases to serve in his office in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended Articles of Association or any law, whichever is the earlier.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

2b To appoint Mr. Avi Rubinstein as Class III director of the Company for a term of three years that expires at the third annual general meeting of shareholders following such election and until he ceases to serve in his office in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended Articles of Association or any law, whichever is the earlier.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

3. To Change the Company's name as specified in the Proxy Statement and to amend and restate the Company's Amended Articles of Association to reflect the same.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

4. To approve an increase of the maximum annual bonus to the Company's chief executive officer. Mr. Shachar Daniel, for the year 2022, as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

4a. Do you confirm that you are NOT a controlling shareholder of the Company and/or do NOT have a personal interest (as such terms are defined in the Companies Law and in the Proxy Statement) in Proposal No. 4?*

  • If you do not indicate a response YES for this item 4a, your shares will not be voted for Proposal No. 4.
    • YES I/We confirm that I am/ we are NOT a controlling shareholder of the Company and/or do NOT have a personal interest in Proposal No. 4

5. To approve an increase of the per-meeting fee and annual fee to which each of the Company's Non- Executive Directors shall be intitled to, as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

6. To grant Mr. Yehuda Halfon, Ms. Rakefet Remigolski, Mr. Moshe Tal and Mr. Avi Rubinstein, options to purchase Ordinary Shares of the Company, as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

7. To grant Mr. Chen Katz options to purchase Company's Ordinary Shares, as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

8. To grant Mr. Shachar Daniel options to purchase Company's Ordinary Shares as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

8a. Do you confirm that you are NOT a controlling shareholder of the Company and/or do NOT have a personal interest (as such terms are defined in the Companies Law and in the Proxy Statement) in Proposal No. 8?*

  • If you do not indicate a response YES for this item 8a, your shares will not be voted for Proposal No. 8.
    • YES I/We confirm that I am/ we are NOT a controlling shareholder of the Company and/or do NOT have a personal interest in Proposal No. 8

In their discretion, the proxies are authorized to vote upon such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

NAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

NAME

SIGNATURE

DATE

Please sign exactly as your name appears on this Proxy. When shares are held jointly, each holder should sign. When signing as executor, administrator, trustee or guardian, please give full title as such. If the signed is a corporation, please sign full corporate name by duly authorized officer, giving full title as such. If signer is a partnership, please sign in partnership name by authorized person.

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group Ltd. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 22:01:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
