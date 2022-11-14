Safe T : Proxy Statement 11/14/2022 | 05:02pm EST Send by mail :

SAFE-T GROUP LTD. HERZLIYA, ISRAEL PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 19, 2022 The enclosed proxy is being solicited by the board of directors (the "Board of Directors") of Safe-T Group Ltd. (the "Company") for use at the Company's annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on December 19, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. Upon the receipt of a properly executed proxy in the form enclosed, the persons named as proxies therein will vote the ordinary shares, no par value, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") covered thereby in accordance with the directions of the shareholders executing the proxy. In the absence of such directions, and except as otherwise mentioned in this proxy statement, the Ordinary Shares represented thereby will be voted in favor of each of the proposals described in this proxy statement. Two or more shareholders present, personally or by proxy, holding not less than 15% (fifteen percent) of the Company's outstanding Ordinary Shares, shall constitute a quorum for the Meeting. If within half an hour from the time the Meeting is convened a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall stand adjourned until December 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Israel time. If a quorum is not present at the second meeting within half an hour from the time appointed for such meeting, any number of shareholders present personally or by proxy shall be deemed a quorum, and shall be entitled to deliberate and to resolve in respect of the matters for which the Meeting was convened. Abstentions and broker non-votes are counted as Ordinary Shares present for the purpose of determining a quorum. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, 5799-1999 ("Companies Law"), each of Proposals No. 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 described hereinafter, requires the affirmative vote of shareholders present at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, and holding Ordinary Shares of the Company amounting in the aggregate to at least a majority of the votes actually cast by shareholders with respect to such proposals (a "Simple Majority"). Pursuant to the Companies Law, each of Proposal No. 4 and 8 described hereinafter, requires the affirmative vote of the Company's shareholders holding at least a majority of the Company's Ordinary Shares present, in person or by proxy, and voting on the matter, provided that either (i) such a majority includes at least the majority of the votes of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders or do not have personal interest in the approval of the transaction (abstentions will not be taken into account); or (ii) the total number of votes against such proposal among the shareholders mentioned in clause (i) above does not exceed two percent (2%) of the total voting rights in the Company (the "Special Majority"). As defined under the Companies Law, "personal interest" means: (1) a shareholder's personal interest in the approval of an act or a transaction of the Company, including (i) the personal interest of any of his or her relatives (which includes for these purposes foregoing shareholder's spouse, siblings, parents, grandparents, descendants, and spouse's descendants, siblings, and parents, and the spouse of any of the foregoing); (ii) a personal interest of a corporation in which a shareholder or any of his/her aforementioned relatives serve as a director or the chief executive officer, owns at least 5% of its issued share capital or its voting rights or has the right to appoint a director or chief executive officer; and (iii) a personal interest of an individual voting via a power of attorney given by a third party (even if the empowering shareholder has no personal interest), and the vote of an attorney- in-fact shall be considered a personal interest vote if the empowering shareholder has a personal interest, and all with no regard as to whether the attorney-in-fact has voting discretion or not, but (2) excludes a personal interest arising solely from the fact of holding shares in the Company. As defined under the Companies Law, a "controlling shareholder" is any shareholder that has the ability to direct the Company's activities (other than by means of being a director or office holder of the Company). A person is presumed to be a controlling shareholder if he or she holds or controls, by himself or together with others, one half or more of any one of the "means of control" of a company; in the context of a transaction with an interested party, a shareholder who holds 25% or more of the voting rights in the company if no other shareholder holds more than 50% of the voting rights in the company, is also presumed to be a controlling shareholder. "Means of control" is defined as any one of the following: (i) the right to vote at a general meeting of a company, or (ii) the right to appoint directors of a company or its chief executive officer. Proposal 9 will not involve a vote by the shareholders and accordingly there is no proposed resolution. In accordance with the Companies Law, and regulations promulgated thereunder, any shareholder of the Company holding at least 1% of the outstanding voting rights of the Company for the Meeting may submit to the Company (contact details below), no later than November 21, 2022, a proposed additional agenda item for the Meeting. Shareholders or ADS holders wishing to express their position on an agenda item for this Meeting may do so by submitting a written statement (a "Position Statement") to the Company (contact details below). Any Position Statement received will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Report on Form 6-K and will be made available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and in addition at www.magna.isa.gov.il or https://maya.tase.co.il. Position Statements should be submitted to the Company no later than December 9, 2022. A shareholder is entitled to contact the Company directly and receive the text of the proxy card and any Position Statement. The Board of Directors' response to the Position Statement will be submitted no later than December 14, 2022. Contact details: Safe-T Group Ltd., c/o Mr. Shai Avnit, CFO, at 8 Abba Eban Ave., Herzliya, 4672526 Israel, e- mail address: shai.avnit@safetgroup.com One shareholder or more holding Ordinary Shares which reflect 5% or more of the Company's share capital and voting rights (1,631,402 Ordinary Shares), and whoever holds 5% of the Company's share capital and voting rights is entitled to examine the proxy and voting material. It is noted that there may be changes on the agenda after publishing the Proxy, and there may be Position Statements which can be published. Therefore, the most updated agenda will be furnished to the SEC on a Report on Form 6-K and will be made available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. PROPOSAL 1 TO RE-APPOINT PWC ISRAEL, CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS, AS THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY AND TO AUTHORIZE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TO DETERMINE THEIR REMUNERATION UNTIL THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Under the Companies Law, the appointment of an independent auditor requires the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors has authorized and approved the re-appointment of the accounting firm of PwC Israel, Certified Public Accountants ("PwC Israel"), as the independent auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company and asks the shareholders to authorize the Board of Directors to determine their remuneration until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company. The Board of Directors believes that the re-appointment of PwC Israel as the independent auditor of the Company is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. For additional information on the fees paid by the Company and its subsidiaries to PwC Israel in each of the previous two fiscal years, please see Item 16C. 'Principal Accountant Fees and Services' in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022. It is proposed that the following resolution be adopted at the Meeting: "RESOLVED, to re-appoint PwC Israel as the independent auditor of the Company, and to authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine their remuneration until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company." The approval of this proposal, as described above, requires the affirmative vote of a Simple Majority. The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that the shareholders vote FOR the above proposal. PROPOSAL 2 TO RE-APPOINT MR. CHEN KATZ AND APPOINT MR. AVI RUBINSTEIN, EACH AS A CLASS III DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY Background Under the Companies Law and the Company's Amended Articles of Association, the management of the Company's business is vested in the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors may exercise all powers and may take all actions that are not specifically granted to our shareholders. The Company's Amended Articles of Association provide that the Company may have at least three and not more than twelve directors. The Company's Board of Directors currently consists of six (6) directors. The Company's directors are divided into three classes with staggered three-year terms. Each class of directors consists, as practically as possible, of one-third of the total number of directors constituting the entire Board of Directors. At each annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders, the appointment or re-appointment of directors following the expiration of the term of office of the directors of that class of directors is for a term of office that expires as of the date of the third annual general meeting following such appointment or re-appointment. Therefore, at each annual general meeting, the term of office of only one class of directors expires. Each director holds office until the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders in which his or her term expires, unless he or she is removed by a vote of 65% of the total voting power of the Company's shareholders at a general meeting of the Company's shareholders, provided that such majority constitutes more than 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital, or upon the occurrence of certain events, in accordance with the Companies Law and the Company's Amended Articles of Association. Pursuant to regulations under the Companies Law, the board of directors is not required to have external directors if: (i) the company does not have a controlling shareholder (as such term is defined in the Companies Law); (ii) a majority of the directors serving on the board of directors are "independent," as defined under Nasdaq Rule 5605(a)(2); and (iii) the company follows Nasdaq Rule 5605(e)(1), which requires that the nomination of directors be made, or recommended to the board of directors, by a Nominating Committee of the board of directors consisting solely of independent directors, or by a majority of independent directors. On July 22, 2021, the Board approved that the Company meets all the above requirements and therefore has resolved to adopt the corporate governance exemption set forth above, and accordingly as of July 22, 2021, the Company is not required to appoint external directors as such are defined in the Companies Law. Mr. Rubinstein was appointed by the Board of Directors on October 26, 2021, to serve as a director and member of the Board of Directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company. The Company's directors are divided among three classes as follows: The Company's Class I directors are Ms. Rakefet Remigolski and Mr. Yehuda Halfon, whose current terms expire at the Company's 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders and upon the election and qualification of their respective successors. The Company's Class II directors are Mr. Shachar Daniel and Mr. Moshe Tal, whose current terms expire at the Company's 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders and upon the election and qualification of their respective successors; and The Company's Class III directors are Mr. Chen Katz. and Mr. Avi Rubinstein, whose current terms expire at the Meeting. The Company's Board Diversity Matrix pursuant to Nasdaq's Rule 5605(f) is available on the Company's website at the following address: https://safetgroup.com/corporate-governance/ The Company's Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Mr. Katz and Mr. Rubinstein for reappoint ment or appointment, respectively, to the Company's Board of Directors, each as a Class III director at the Meeting for a three-year term and recommends that shareholders re-appoint Mr. Katz and appoint Mr. Rubinstein, each as a Class III director for a three-year term. Subject to the re-appointment of Mr. Katz as a Class III director at the Meeting, Mr. Katz shall continue to hold the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Katz and Mr. Rubinstein, whose professional backgrounds are provided below, have each advised the Company that they are willing, able and ready to serve as a Class III director if appointed. Additionally, in accordance with the Companies Law, Mr. Katz and Mr. Rubinstein, have each certified to the Company that they meet all the requirements of the Companies Law for appointment as a director of a public company, they possess the necessary qualifications and have sufficient time to fulfill their duties as directors of the Company, taking into account the size and needs of the Company. In his capacity as a member of the Company's Board of Directors, subject to his re-appointment, Mr. Katz shall continue to be entitled to the terms of compensation as approved by the Company's shareholders on May 23, 2019. In his capacity as member of the Company's Board of Directors, subject to his appointment, Mr. Rubinstein will continue to be entitled to following fees: (i) an annual fee of NIS 30,000 and (ii) an attendance fee of NIS 1,500 per meeting, which amounts are less than the maximum amounts set forth in the second and third appendices of the Companies Regulations (Rules concerning Compensation and Expenses of an External Director), 5760-2000. Notwithstanding the above mentioned, subject to the approval by the Company's shareholders of Proposal 5 of the Proxy Statement, as of the date of approval, Mr. Rubinstein shall be entitled to the New Annual Fee and the New Per Meeting Fee, as defined below. If appointed at the Meeting, the director nominees will continue to benefit from the indemnification and exemption letter agreements that we previously entered into with each of them, as well as from our directors' and officers' liability insurance policy, as in effect from time to time. Set forth below is certain biographical information regarding the background and experience of Mr. Katz and Mr. Rubinstein: Mr. Chen Katz Mr. Chen Katz has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company since January 2019 and as a director of our subsidiary, Safe-T USA Inc., since October 2021. Mr. Katz is also a director of Nanomedic Technologies Ltd., Coral Smart Pool Inc. and Nicast Ltd., where he serves as the chairman of the board, Aminach Furniture and Mattresses Industry Ltd., Coral Smart Pool Ltd., Nanomedic Technologies Inc. NCK Capital Ltd. and RapiDx Ltd. Mr. Katz is also a Co-Founder and director of Connexa Capital Ltd. since February 2022. Between 2006 and 2020, Mr. Katz served as the chief executive officer of TechnoPlus Ventures Ltd. (TASE: TNPV), an Israeli investment firm. From 2012 until 2021, Mr. Katz served on the board of directors of Compulab Ltd. (TASE: CLAB) and from 2010 to 2018, he served on the board of directors of D-Led Illumination Technologies Ltd. Mr. Katz is a member of the Israel Bar Association. Mr. Katz holds a European Master-in-Law and Economics (EMLE) from the Complutense University of Madrid and an LL.B. from the University of Haifa. Mr. Avi Rubinstein Mr. Avi Rubinstein has served on our Board of Directors since October 2021. Mr. Rubinstein also serves as the President of Ilanor Ltd. Prior to his appointment as a director, Mr. Rubinstein served as Chief Business Officer of our subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., from February 2020 until October 2021 and continues to provide advisory services to Safe-T Data on a consultancy basis. Prior to joining Safe-T Data, from 2014 to 2015, Mr. Rubinstein served as Vice President, Product Marketing and Business Development of Nice Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE). Mr. Rubinstein co-founded Inpedio BV, a provider of cyber solutions, and served as its chief executive officer between 2016 and 2019. After serving as co-founder of Ectel Ltd., and general manager of Ectel US Inc. and was the co-founder of StorWiz in 2004, which was acquired by IBM in 2010. He also was the co-founder and chief executive officer of VideoCodes in 2004, which was acquired by Thompson in 2008. Mr. Rubinstein also served as a member of our advisory board between 2014 and 2019, and with CyberX Labs (cyber defense for critical infrastructure) since 2014. Between 2008 and 2020, Mr. Rubinstein also provided management consultation services (hourly based) to various companies. It is proposed that the following separate resolutions be adopted at the Meeting: "RESOLVED, to re-appoint Mr. Chen Katz as a Class III director of the Company for a term of three years that expires at the third annual general meeting of shareholders following such re-appointment and until he ceases to serve in his office in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended Articles of Association or any law, whichever is the earlier." "RESOLVED, to appoint Mr. Avi Rubinstein as a Class III director of the Company for a term of three years that expires at the third annual general meeting of shareholders following such election and until he ceases to serve in his office in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Amended Articles of Association or any law, whichever is the earlier. The re-appointment and appointment of each of Mr. Katz and Mr. Rubinstein, respectively as a Class III director, as mentioned above, requires the affirmative vote of a Simple Majority. The Board of Directors unanimously recommends a vote "FOR" the above proposals. PROPOSAL 3 TO CHANGE THE COMPANY NAME AND TO AMEND AND RESTATE THE COMPANY'S AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION TO REFLECT THE SAME In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law, changing the name of a company requires an amendment to the Company's Amended Articles of Association, and therefore, is subject to the approval by the Company's shareholders. The Company's business has changed significantly over the last few years. Following the Company's expansion driven by several growth engines, our Board of Directors believes that the current name no longer represents the Company's technology portfolio and diversified offerings and that the new name will create a platform to better reflect our current business as a provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers and enterprises, This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 