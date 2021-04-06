Safe-T Recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in “Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Zero Trust Network Access” Report

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 6, 2021 - Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's March 2021 report titled, 'Emerging Technologies: Adoption Growth Insights for Zero Trust Network Access'[1].

The report discusses the fast-growing ZTNA (zero-trust network access) market and includes an introduction to ZTNA and insights into the market and buyer trends.

According to Gartner, 'To maximize revenue, product leaders should focus roadmaps and go-to-market efforts on the government industry, larger companies and technical role buyers,' stating in its key findings that government buyers and large organizations have the most interest in ZTNA, compared to a diminishing appeal by smaller organizations.

In addition to key findings, the report discusses that ZTNA is an emerging market, with North America shoring the most interest compared to any other geography; however, growth is strong worldwide. Additionally, while government and large organizations are the most interested industries, there is strong opportunity in all industries, particularly in 2020, which showed a 230% growth in interest. This can be attributed to the global disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe-T's ZTNA solutions grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis, while giving users fast and seamless access to the resources they need. This creates a 'verify-first, access-second' zero-trust approach across an organization's applications, enabling enhanced security, greater visibility, and a better user experience. It controls the access to internal services and utilizes third-party identity providers to authenticate each user.

Safe-T ZoneZero® unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network access solution: human users (VPN users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, APIs, and connected devices. It grants secure access to all corporate resources, applications and services, including Web, SSH, RDP, SFTP, thick applications, proprietary applications, SMB, TCP, APIs, and more. ZoneZero® applies Zero Trust security models by orchestrating authentication first, access later concepts, with strong and continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication to all resources.

'We are honored to be recognized in the report for our ZTNA technology. We believe that it reflects our continuous efforts to provide the best zero-trust solution to the market,' said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T.'

Safe-T's solution provides a simple deployment for both managed and unmanaged devices. In addition, the solution's user behavior analysis module, provides unparalleled insight into user traffic, which allows it to detect bots and malicious insiders before they have the chance to cause damage.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the 'validate first, access later' philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations' attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world's fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T's solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates' and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZoneZero® solution and continuing to provide customers with the tools they need to prevent unauthorized users from accessing company resources. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

