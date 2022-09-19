Safe T : Won Three New Leading Customers to use its advanced solution for advertisement fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention

Safe-T Gains Momentum With its Anti-Fraud Solution Equipped to Respond

to the $80 billion Advertising Fraud Market

The Company's Enterprise Privacy Solutions Unit Won Three New Leading Customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, September 19, 2022 - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or the "Company"), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its enterprise privacy unit won three new leading customers to use its advanced solution for advertisement fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention.

Advertising fraud is an existing and growing industry issue, one that causes a waste of billions of dollars annually for both enterprises and consumers. According to Business of Apps, the total cost of advertising fraud in 2022 reached $81 billion, predicted to increase to $100 billion by 2023.

"Our privacy enterprise unit offers top-of-the-line technology and advanced solutions to our customers," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. "Due to the continuous rise of advertising fraud activities and the economic effect on advertising budgets, anti-fraud solutions, as well as solid and secure infrastructures, are a necessity. We expect demands for this segment to keep growing and to represent a bigger share in proceeds from our privacy enterprise unit."

In today's ecosystem, as fraudsters' methods evolve to adapt and bypass industry regulations and anti-fraud defense mechanisms, there is an increasing need for an advanced and sophisticated advertising fraud solution. Safe-T's platform provides an adaptive solution for identification and blocking of existing and new fraud methods, preventing various fraud methods including click fraud, click hijacking, hidden malware, inappropriate content, ad placements and more.

