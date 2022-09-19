Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Safe-T Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFET   IL0010838568

SAFE-T GROUP LTD.

(SFET)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-17
1.617 ILS   -2.47%
Safe T : Won Three New Leading Customers to use its advanced solution for advertisement fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention

09/19/2022 | 08:40am EDT
םוסרפב תואנוהה קושל דעוימה הרבחה ןורתפ תועצמאב הפונת תרבוצ יט-פייס

רלוד דראילימ 80 ופקיהש טנרטניאב

םוחתב םיליבומ םישדח תוחוקל השולש הסייג הרבחה לש םינוגראל תויטרפה תדיחי

,)"הרבחה" וא "יט-פייס"( )NASDAQ, TASE: SFET( מ"עב פורג יט-פייס - 2022 רבמטפסב 19 ,הילצרה תדיחי יכ םויה העידומ ,םייקסע םינוגראלו םייטרפ םינכרצל רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפ לש תילבולג תיקפס ,רותיאל הרבחה לש ןורתפב ושמתשיש םישדח םיליבומ תוחוקל השולש הגישה הלש םינוגראל תויטרפה

.םוסרפב תואנוה לש העינמלו םוצמצל

ןה הנשב םירלוד ידראילימ לש תורתוימ תואצוהל תמרוג רשא ,ףנעב תבחרתמו תמייק היעב ןה םוסרפ תואנוה תללוכה תולעה ,Business of Appsידי לע ומסרופש םינותנ יפ לע .םייטרפ םינכרצ רובע ןהו םינוגרא רובע תנשב רלוד דראילימ 100-ל עיגהל היופצ איהו ,רלוד דראילימ 81 לע תדמוע 2022 תנשב םוסרפב תואנוה לש

.2023

רמא ",הנושארה הרושהמ היגולונכטו םימדקתמ תונורתפ וניתוחוקלל תקפסמ םינוגראל ונלש תויטרפה תדיחי" תוילכלכה היתוכלשהו תומוסרפב האנוהה תויוליעפ ףקיהב תדמתמה היילעה רואל" .יט-פייס ל"כנמ ,לאינד רחש םיפוצ ונחנא .תואיצמה חרוכ םה ,תוחטבואמו תוביצי תויתשת םג ומכ ,תואנוה דגנ תונורתפ ,םוסרפ יביצקת לע ".םינוגראל ונלש תויטרפה םוחתמ תוסנכהה חתנב היילע גיצנש םינימאמ ונאו ,הז םוחתב שוקיבב היילע ךשמה

ףאו ףנעב היצלוגרלו תואנוה ינפמ הנגהה ינונגנמל ןמצע תא תומיאתמו תוללכתשמ האנוהה תוטיש רשאכ ,םויכ -פייס לש המרופטלפה .םוסרפ תואנוה םע תודדומתהל םכחותמו םדקתמ ןורתפב ךרוצה רבוג ,םתוא תופקוע תוטיש ןווגמ ענומ רשא ,תושדחו תומייק האנוה תוטיש לש המיסחלו יוהיזל לגתסמו דמול ןורתפ תקפסמ יט ,םימלוה יתלב םינכת ,תורתסנ תוינודז תונכות ,)click hijacking( םיקילק תפיטח ,םיקילק תאנוה ןוגכ האנוה

.דועו תומוסרפ תבצה

מ"עב פורג יט-פייס תודוא

רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפ לש תילבולג תיקפס איה )SFET :NASDAQ, TASE( מ"עב פורג יט-פייס םיכרצל תונורתפ המיאתמו םיירקיע םירזגמ השולשב תלעופ הרבחה .םייקסע םינוגראלו םייטרפ םינכרצל םינוגראל תויטרפ תונורתפ ,םייקסע םינוגראל רבייס תחטבא תונורתפ םה םירזגמה .היתוחוקל לש םייפיצפסה

.םייטרפ םינכרצל רבייס תחטבאו תויטרפ תונורתפו םייקסע

,רפוכ תונכות ינפמ הפיקמ החטבא תפטעמ םיקינעמ םייטרפ םינכרצל ונלש רבייסה תחטבאו תויטרפה תונורתפ תוליעפ תא ריתסמ רשא ןפצומו חטבואמ ,קזח רוביח םג ומכ ,םירחא תשר ימויאו )גנישיפ( גויד תופקתמ ,םיסוריו םימדקתמ םישמתשמלו םייסיסב םישמתשמל םימיאתמ תונורתפה .םירקאה ינפמ םהילע ןגמו תשרב תוחוקלה

.ילטיגידה ישיאה עדימה לכ לע האלמ הנגה םיחיטבמו

הריהמה ,ונלש תחטבואמהו תמדקתמה יסקורפה תשר לע םיססובמ םייקסע םינוגראל ונלש תויטרפה תונורתפ טנרטניאב םיירוביצ תורוקממ אוהש ףקיה לכב ימינונא ןפואב עדימ ףוסאל וניתוחוקלל םירשפאמו ,םלועב רתויב לע םירוגמ יתבב תואיצי ינויליממ תבכרומש הגוסמ הדיחיה איה ונלש תשרה .תידוחיי תידירביה תשר תועצמאב תופתושה טנרטניאה יתוריש תויקפס לצא םיאצמנש םיתרש תואממו ונלש תידוחייה ףוקישה תייגולונכט סיסב

.תורישה לש תוריהמהו תוביציה ,תוכיאה ,תויטרפה תחטבהל ילמיטפוא תיתשתה ןונכת .םלועה יבחרב ונלש תוביבסלו תוימוקמ תוביבסל ,ןנע תוביבסל םימיאתמ םייקסע םינוגראל ונלש רבייסה תחטבא תונורתפ הרימש ךות םינוגרא לש םישיגר םינותנו םייטירק םייקסע םיתוריש לע רבייס תופקתה עונמל םידעוימו תוידירביה הצוחמו ןוגראה ךותב ,ןוגראה לש םינותנה תרבעהו ןוסחאה ,השיגה ישיחרת לכ .הפוצר תיקסע תויכשמה לע תונורתפ תא גישהל ןתינ .יט-פייס לש "כ"חא השיג ןת ,םדוק רשא" Zero Trust-ה תייפוסוליפ פ"ע םיחטבואמ ,ול וא ןנע תורישכ ,עדימ תחטבא תונורתפל תילבולג תיקפס ,TerraZone Ltd.,ונלש הציפמה ךרד ZoneZero®

.ימוקמ תוריש

www.safetgroup.comרתאב ורקב ,יט-פייס תודוא ףסונ עדימל

דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ

בייחמה חווידה חסונ ואר ,םיפסונ םיטרפל .יאקירמאה ןידב ותועמשמכ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ ללוכ הז םוסרפ

.ןלהל תילגנאב

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations מ"עב פורג יט-פייס813-334-9745investors@safetgroup.com

יתרפא לכימ לארשי ,םיעיקשמ ירשק 052-3044404michal@efraty.com

Safe-T Gains Momentum With its Anti-Fraud Solution Equipped to Respond

to the $80 billion Advertising Fraud Market

The Company's Enterprise Privacy Solutions Unit Won Three New Leading Customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, September 19, 2022 - Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) ("Safe-T" or the "Company"), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its enterprise privacy unit won three new leading customers to use its advanced solution for advertisement fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention.

Advertising fraud is an existing and growing industry issue, one that causes a waste of billions of dollars annually for both enterprises and consumers. According to Business of Apps, the total cost of advertising fraud in 2022 reached $81 billion, predicted to increase to $100 billion by 2023.

"Our privacy enterprise unit offers top-of-the-line technology and advanced solutions to our customers," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. "Due to the continuous rise of advertising fraud activities and the economic effect on advertising budgets, anti-fraud solutions, as well as solid and secure infrastructures, are a necessity. We expect demands for this segment to keep growing and to represent a bigger share in proceeds from our privacy enterprise unit."

In today's ecosystem, as fraudsters' methods evolve to adapt and bypass industry regulations and anti-fraud defense mechanisms, there is an increasing need for an advanced and sophisticated advertising fraud solution. Safe-T's platform provides an adaptive solution for identification and blocking of existing and new fraud methods, preventing various fraud methods including click fraud, click hijacking, hidden malware, inappropriate content, ad placements and more.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world's fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Safe-T's zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the capabilities of its privacy enterprise unit's solutions, the threats of online advertising fraud and its predictions for the rise in advertising fraud in 2023, the ability of its solutions to protect customers from advertising fraud, the size of online advertising fraud market, and its expectation that demands for anti-fraud solutions will keep growing and represent a bigger share in the proceed from its privacy enterprise unit. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe- T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745investors@safetgroup.com

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations, Israel +972-(0)52-3044404michal@efraty.com

Safe-T Group Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 14,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Shachar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shai Avnit Chief Financial Officer
Chen Katz Chairman
Yehuda Halfon Independent External Director
Moshe Tal Independent External Director
