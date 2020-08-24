SAFE-T'S WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, NETNUT LTD., LAUNCHES A DYNAMIC RESIDENTIAL PROXY NETWORK IN EUROPE AND ASIA

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premises and hybrid cloud environments, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., a provider of secure business proxy network solutions, has launched its Dynamic Residential Proxy network in Europe and Asia.

The new proxy network, built on agreements through technology and network partners around the world, will allow NetNut’s customers to enjoy the most diverse, reliable and robust proxy solution upon which users can build and expand their businesses and target reach.

NetNut is releasing this product as part of its long-term plans to provide the best-of-breed solution in the proxy market. This product will be added to NetNut’s existing superior Static Residential Proxy and data center network products and will allow customers to choose the best fit for their needs.

NetNut plans to expand its offerings to additional territories and to release additional new products in coming months. NetNut’s technology and offerings in the United States will remain unchanged, where NetNut will continue to leverage the extensive coverage of its static ISP-based service, rather than a dynamic residential proxy network.

“The dynamic residential proxy network dramatically expands our global network coverage for our customers and allows us to provide a unique combination of diversity, coverage, stability and network speed, unlike any other in the proxy market,” said Barak Avitbul, Chief Executive Officer of NetNut Ltd. “Launching our dynamic residential network in Europe and Asia is another step in our overall strategy to become a one-stop-shop for all proxy-related business requirements.”

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that the organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization to the internet are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one, inside or outside the network is trusted by default and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T’s patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services, and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here .

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

About NetNut Ltd.

NetNut Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), is a provider of secure business, data center, static and dynamic residential proxy networks, enabling to route any HTTP/S requests through residential IPs. Based on the company proprietary routing technology and partnerships with ISPs globally, NetNut’s architecture is unique in its ability to provide residential IPs with one hop connectivity to the target site thus providing smooth and efficient traffic flow, with high speeds and low latency. With its exclusively controlled worldwide network, NetNut offers interruptions-free service with low fail rate, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling, and simple integration. NetNut’s residential IP proxy network services enable multiple business use cases, such as online ad verification, retail price and inventory comparisons, content/application quality assurance, network security penetration and load testing of websites/applications and other large-scale data mining and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of NetNut’s Dynamic Residential Proxy network, the potential of the Dynamic residential proxy network to address market need and/or demand, the expansion to new markets in Europe and Asia and NetNut’s long-term plans to provide the best-of-breed solution in the proxy market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.