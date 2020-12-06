Safe T : and Fujitsu to host a joint Zero Trust virtual event

Eitan Bremler will present the Zero-Trust Solution and how to keep employees safe

HERZLIYA, Israel, December 4, 2020 -Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it will hold a virtual event - webinar with Fujitsu, a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, on December 10, 2020. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T, will demonstrate Zero Trust-based network access solutions (ZTNA) and how to keep employees safe. The virtual event will be featured from Portugal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of security breaches to which organizations and workers are exposed. In recent months, employees around the world have had to adapt to telecommuting without adequate security measures.

Working remotely involves certain risks at the organizational level. It means accessing company resources remotely, which brings a noticeable increase in cyber risks because the 'attack surface' increases exponentially and makes companies much more vulnerable. Each external connection becomes a potential security breach. This happens when the user's identity is not controlled, nor is authentication requested, or if the user's session with the internal applications is not monitored, registered and audited.

ZTNA is changing the way organizations grant external, secure, segmented and audited access to their services, significantly reducing the attack surface area, hiding system vulnerabilities and mitigating unauthorized or risky access.

In this webinar we will address the massive use of ZTNA-based services as a measure to manage access for employees, suppliers and collaborators, who need secure access to corporate resources.

Participate in the next 'Keep Your Employees Safe' webinar, in which experts from Fujitsu and Safe-T will talk about Zero Trust secure access service, a security concept that goes beyond VPNs and SDN, improving connection protection, strengthening authentication and providing managed, monitored and secure access to networked systems inside and outside the company's perimeter.

A registration link to the webinar: https://marketing.global.fujitsu.com/zero-trust_pt_reg.html

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the 'validate first, access later' philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T's solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

SAFE-T CONTACT

Maya Meiri

M: +972(0)52 3259171

Maya.Meiri@safe-t.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Guyton

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us