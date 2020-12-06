Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Safe-T Group Ltd    SFET   IL0010838568

SAFE-T GROUP LTD

(SFET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safe T : and Fujitsu to host a joint Zero Trust virtual event

12/06/2020 | 06:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eitan Bremler will present the Zero-Trust Solution and how to keep employees safe

HERZLIYA, Israel, December 4, 2020 -Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of Secure Access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced it will hold a virtual event - webinar with Fujitsu, a global information and communication technology (ICT) company, on December 10, 2020. Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder & VP Corporate Development of Safe-T, will demonstrate Zero Trust-based network access solutions (ZTNA) and how to keep employees safe. The virtual event will be featured from Portugal.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of security breaches to which organizations and workers are exposed. In recent months, employees around the world have had to adapt to telecommuting without adequate security measures.

Working remotely involves certain risks at the organizational level. It means accessing company resources remotely, which brings a noticeable increase in cyber risks because the 'attack surface' increases exponentially and makes companies much more vulnerable. Each external connection becomes a potential security breach. This happens when the user's identity is not controlled, nor is authentication requested, or if the user's session with the internal applications is not monitored, registered and audited.

ZTNA is changing the way organizations grant external, secure, segmented and audited access to their services, significantly reducing the attack surface area, hiding system vulnerabilities and mitigating unauthorized or risky access.

In this webinar we will address the massive use of ZTNA-based services as a measure to manage access for employees, suppliers and collaborators, who need secure access to corporate resources.

Participate in the next 'Keep Your Employees Safe' webinar, in which experts from Fujitsu and Safe-T will talk about Zero Trust secure access service, a security concept that goes beyond VPNs and SDN, improving connection protection, strengthening authentication and providing managed, monitored and secure access to networked systems inside and outside the company's perimeter.

A registration link to the webinar: https://marketing.global.fujitsu.com/zero-trust_pt_reg.html

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the 'validate first, access later' philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T's solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

SAFE-T CONTACT

Maya Meiri

M: +972(0)52 3259171

Maya.Meiri@safe-t.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Guyton

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Disclaimer

Safe-T Group Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 11:40:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SAFE-T GROUP LTD
06:41aSAFE T : and Fujitsu to host a joint Zero Trust virtual event
PU
12/04Safe-T and Fujitsu to host a joint Zero Trust virtual event
GL
12/03Safe-T Group Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareh..
GL
12/01SAFE T : Partners with Systematika to Distribute Proprietary Cybersecurity Solut..
AQ
11/29SAFE T : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
11/25Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
11/25SAFE T : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
11/16iValue and Safe-T Team Up to Keep Organizations Safe the Right Way with Zero ..
GL
11/16SAFE T : iValue and Safe-T Team Up to Keep Organizations Safe the Right Way with..
AQ
11/06SAFE T : reg; Presents Breakthrough in the New Version of its Zero Trust Remote ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,28 M - -
Net income 2019 -13,0 M - -
Net Debt 2019 3,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 19,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 38
Free-Float 100%
Chart SAFE-T GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Safe-T Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFE-T GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Shachar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amir Mizhar President, Director & Chief Software Architect
Chen Katz Chairman
Shai Avnit Chief Financial Officer
Eitan Bremler Vice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFE-T GROUP LTD-65.75%19
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.62%28 236
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB16.47%13 739
KINNEVIK AB74.13%13 086
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.07%7 444
SOMFY SA49.71%5 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ