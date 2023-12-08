Official SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS, INC. press release

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SFE) (“Safeguard” or the “Company”) today announced that on December 7, 2023, its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a special cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on December 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2023 (the “Record Date”).



The dividend is contingent on the adoption of amendments to the Company’s articles of incorporation effecting the reverse stock split and the forward stock split of the Company’s common stock at the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 15, 2023, and the Board thereafter giving effect to the Company’s previously announced plan to cease the registration of the Company’s common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and to delist the Company’s common stock from trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (referred to as the “Transaction”). The terms of the stock splits and information about the overall going private Transaction are set forth in the definitive proxy statement and Schedule 13E-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company.

This special cash dividend is consistent with the Company’s strategy to return value to shareholders, and the Board has declared this dividend using Safeguard’s excess cash that represents cash on hand less the amounts required to be retained to support Safeguard’s operations as a private company, satisfy its liabilities and pay costs of the stock splits and the proposed Transaction.

Since the payment of the dividend would represent more than 25% of the Company’s stock price on the declaration date of December 7, 2023, it is expected that the Company’s shares will trade with “due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the dividend from the Record Date through the closing of the Nasdaq Capital Market on the payment date of December 28, 2023 (this period of time representing the “Dividend Right Period”). Thus, the Company’s shares are expected to trade with this “due bill” and the assignment of the right to receive the dividend during the Dividend Right Period until the ex-dividend date of December 29, 2023, the first business day after the payment date.

Shareholders who sell their shares during the Dividend Right Period and prior to the ex-dividend date would be selling their right to the dividend and such shareholder will not be entitled to receive the dividend. Due bills obligate a seller of shares to deliver the dividend payable on such shares to the buyer and holder of the shares as of the payment date. The due bill obligations are settled customarily between the brokers representing the buyers and sellers of the shares. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company's shares should consult their broker before trading to be sure they understand the effect of Nasdaq's due bill procedures.

U.S. FEDERAL TAX TREATMENT OF THE DIVIDEND

The Company currently believes that, for U.S. federal tax purposes, the cash dividend will be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of their tax basis in Safeguard’s common stock.

The ultimate tax treatment of the dividend will be based on Safeguard’s current and accumulated earnings and profits for Safeguard’s year ending December 31, 2023. The process of determining current and accumulated earnings and profits requires a final determination of Safeguard’s financial results for the year and a review of certain other factors. The final determination of the tax treatment of the dividend will be based in part on factors that are outside of the control of Safeguard, including possible transactions involving our remaining companies, and which cannot be ascertained at this time. Accordingly, the expected tax treatment of the dividend is based upon currently available information and is subject to change. Safeguard expects to update information on the taxation of the dividend following the completion of 2023.

The return of capital dividend as reported on Form 8937 will be available on Safeguard’s website. The Form 8937 will be updated following the determination of Safeguard’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and a review of certain other factors.

The information set forth above is provided only for general use, and does not constitute a complete description of all of the U.S. federal tax consequences of the receipt of the special cash dividend or the ownership and disposition of Safeguard’s common stock. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors concerning such consequences.

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Safeguard is currently pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multi-year time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

