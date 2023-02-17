Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-16 pm EST
32.30 USD   -1.07%
07:16aIStar Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
02/15SAFEHOLD INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/14Safehold : Transcript 200.2 KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IStar Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

02/17/2023 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividends are all payable on March 15, 2023 to holders of record on March 1, 2023.

Series of Stock

Liquidation
Preference

Dividend
Per Share

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.50

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.478125

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.46875

*              *              *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.)

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Capital Markets & Investor Relations
T 212.930.9400
E investors@istar.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-declares-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividends-301749470.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
07:16aIStar Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
02/15SAFEHOLD INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
02/14Safehold : Transcript 200.2 KB
PU
02/14Transcript : Safehold Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Safehold's Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
02/14Safehold : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION FIRM - Form 8-K
PU
02/14Safehold Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Safehold Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
02/14Safehold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/14Safehold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFEHOLD INC.
More recommendations