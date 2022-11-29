Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
28.63 USD   -5.48%
11/22B. Riley Lowers Safehold's Price Target to $50 From $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/10Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City, Utah
PR
11/07Safehold Closes $31.0 Million Ground Lease, Sixth Transaction in Denver, Colorado
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold Closes Fifth Ground Lease Transaction in Nashville, Tennessee

11/29/2022 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a ground lease to facilitate the acquisition of Park Central, a 2013-vintage, 200-unit Class A multifamily property in Nashville, TN. The deal was Safehold's fifth in Nashville and third with The Dinerstein Companies as sponsor.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Dinerstein," said Head of Investments Tim Doherty. "It's exciting to see the growth of Safehold's program in Nashville and other top U.S. growth markets as building owners continue to leverage the efficiencies of our structure to execute their business plans."

The closing marks Safehold's 130th transaction as part of a national ground lease portfolio exceeding $6 billion.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Client Contact:


Investor Relations Contact: 




Tim Doherty


Jason Fooks 

Head of Investments


Senior Vice President

T: 212.930.9433


Investor Relations & Marketing

E: tdoherty@istar.com


T: 212.930.9400



E: investors@safeholdinc.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-closes-fifth-ground-lease-transaction-in-nashville-tennessee-301688443.html

SOURCE Safehold


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
11/22B. Riley Lowers Safehold's Price Target to $50 From $80, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/10Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City, Utah
PR
11/07Safehold Closes $31.0 Million Ground Lease, Sixth Transaction in Denver, Colorado
PR
11/07Safehold Inc. Closes $31.0 Million Ground Lease
CI
11/02Safehold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/02SAFEHOLD INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/01Safehold Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
11/01Transcript : Safehold Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
11/01Safehold : CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT VALUATION FIRM - Form 8-K
PU
11/01Safehold Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAFEHOLD INC.
More recommendations