    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-15 pm EDT
36.29 USD   +5.01%
Safehold Increases Quarterly Stock Dividend by 4.12%

06/15/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.177 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.708 per share and is payable on July 15, 2022 to holders of record on June 30, 2022.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact: 

Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-increases-quarterly-stock-dividend-by-4-12-301568993.html

SOURCE Safehold


© PRNewswire 2022
