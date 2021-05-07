Log in
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
Safehold : Announces Jeremy Fox-Geen Stepping Down as Chief Financial Officer

05/07/2021 | 12:24pm EDT
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen will be leaving Safehold’s manager, iStar Inc., this month to join a company in the cryptocurrency infrastructure space.

Jay Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We thank Jeremy for his contributions at Safehold, and wish him well in his next endeavor. Given our strong capital markets and investor relations teams, as well as our deep accounting and tax team, we will not seek a replacement in the near term, while we continue to execute upon our strategy of scaling the ground lease ecosystem and ensuring the full value of our portfolio is recognized by investors.”

Jeremy Fox-Geen said, “While excited for my new opportunity, I am saddened to leave such a high-quality institution. iStar and Safehold are great companies, with strong leadership and a terrific team. I look forward to watching their continued success.”

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high-quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 190 M - -
Net income 2021 76,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,9x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 3 766 M 3 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 88,29 $
Last Close Price 70,70 $
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.-2.47%3 766
GECINA0.87%11 314
MIRVAC GROUP4.92%8 476
GPT GROUP2.22%6 877
ICADE8.11%6 066
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.21.33%3 581