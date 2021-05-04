Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.800% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031

05/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safehold Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.800% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2031

April 28, 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr. 28, 2021-- Safehold Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Safehold') (NYSE: SAFE) today announced that its operating partnership, Safehold Operating Partnership LP (the 'operating partnership'), has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% senior notes due 2031 (the 'Notes'). The Notes were priced at 99.127% of the principal amount and will mature on June 15, 2031. The offering is expected to settle on May 7, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The operating partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, which may include making additional investments in ground leases.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Truist Securities, Inc. are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company and the operating partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and related prospectus for this offering can be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, telephone collect at (212) 834-4533; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by emailing prospectus- ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, telephone (1-800-294-1322).

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe,' 'project,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'strategy,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' 'will be,' 'seek,' 'approximately,' 'pro forma,' 'contemplate,' 'aim,' 'continue,' or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For example, the fact that the offering described above has priced may imply that the offering will close, but the closing is subject to conditions customary in transactions of this type and the closing may be delayed or may not occur at all. For a further discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements). The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006142/en/

Jason Fooks

Senior Vice President

Investor Relations & Marketing

T: 212.930.9400

E: investors@safeholdinc.com

Source: Safehold Inc.

Disclaimer

Safehold Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
05:29pSAFEHOLD  : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.800% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
PU
05:25pSAFEHOLD INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29SAFEHOLD  : iStar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
04/28SAFEHOLD  : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.800% Senior Unsecured Notes D..
BU
04/22SAFEHOLD  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04/22SAFEHOLD  : Posts Mixed Q1 Results
MT
04/22SAFEHOLD INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/22SAFEHOLD INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04/22SAFEHOLD  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/16SAFEHOLD  : iStar Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 190 M - -
Net income 2021 76,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,5x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 3 741 M 3 741 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,6x
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SAFEHOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 88,29 $
Last Close Price 70,24 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.-3.10%3 741
GECINA-3.68%11 063
MIRVAC GROUP3.41%8 184
GPT GROUP3.11%6 968
ICADE2.86%5 893
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.21.33%3 579
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ