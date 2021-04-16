Log in
Safehold : Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

04/16/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in:

877.336.4440

International:

409.207.6984

Access Code:

6230255

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 1:00 p.m. EST on April 22, 2021 through 12:00 a.m. EST on May 6, 2021 by calling:

Replay:

866.207.1041

International:

402.970.0847

Access Code:

8307576

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
