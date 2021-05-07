Log in
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
Safehold : iStar Announces Jeremy Fox-Geen Stepping Down as Chief Financial Officer

05/07/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen will be leaving iStar this month to join a company in the cryptocurrency infrastructure space.

Jay Sugarman, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We thank Jeremy for his contributions at iStar, and wish him well in his next endeavor. Given our strong capital markets and investor relations teams, as well as our deep accounting and tax teams, we will not seek a replacement in the near term, while we continue to execute upon our strategy of scaling the ground lease ecosystem and ensuring the full value of our portfolio is recognized by investors."

Jeremy Fox-Geen said, "While excited for my new opportunity, I am saddened to leave such a high-quality institution. iStar and Safehold are great companies, with strong leadership and a terrific team. I look forward to watching their continued success."

*          *          *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

