Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold : iStar Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

04/16/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, prior to the opening of the market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in:

877.336.4436

International:

234.720.6984

Access Code:

9807351

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 1:00 p.m. ET on April 29, 2021 through 12:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2021 by calling:

Replay:

866.207.1041

International:

402.970.0847

Access Code:

4108868

*      *      *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-sets-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-301270784.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
04:31pSAFEHOLD  : iStar Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
PR
04:31pSAFEHOLD  : Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast
BU
03/31SAFEHOLD INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
03/31SAFEHOLD  : Enters New $1 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
MT
03/31SAFEHOLD  : Announces New $1.0 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
BU
03/31SAFEHOLD  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Safehold to $95 From $112, Mai..
MT
03/25SAFEHOLD  : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/22SAFEHOLD  : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference
BU
03/19SAFEHOLD  : Maintains Dividend at $0.16224 a Share; Payable April 15 to Stockhol..
MT
03/19SAFEHOLD  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ