Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Safehold Inc.    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference

03/22/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jeremy Fox-Geen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15am ET.

Safehold’s remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold’s website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the “Investors” section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
04:31pSAFEHOLD  : to Present at the Sidoti Spring 2021 Investor Conference
BU
03/19SAFEHOLD  : Maintains Dividend at $0.16224 a Share; Payable April 15 to Stockhol..
MT
03/19SAFEHOLD  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend
BU
03/11SAFEHOLD  : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/09SAFEHOLD  : to Present at 2021 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/23SAFEHOLD  : iStar Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PR
02/19SAFEHOLD  : iStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividen..
PR
02/18SAFEHOLD INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11SAFEHOLD  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/11SAFEHOLD  : Reports Higher Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 79,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 210 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,9x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 3 937 M 3 937 M -
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart SAFEHOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 90,57 $
Last Close Price 73,93 $
Spread / Highest target 51,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.1.99%4 037
GECINA-3.09%10 356
MIRVAC GROUP-7.20%7 437
GPT GROUP0.67%6 809
ICADE-1.03%5 457
COLONY CAPITAL, INC.39.29%3 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ