  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Safehold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Safehold to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference

06/08/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:45pm ET.

Safehold’s presentation will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Nareit’s website, www.reit.com, in the “Events” section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 189 M - -
Net income 2021 76,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
Yield 2021 0,90%
Capitalization 3 902 M 3 902 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 88,29 $
Last Close Price 73,25 $
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Stefan M. Selig Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.1.05%3 902
GECINA6.53%12 089
MIRVAC GROUP11.36%8 984
GPT GROUP4.89%7 022
ICADE19.71%6 952
COLONY CAPITAL, INC.56.96%3 678