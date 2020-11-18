Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Safehold Inc.    SAFE

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safehold to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00pm ET.

The Company’s presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants. Registration is complimentary and may be completed via this link. The Company will post a replay of the presentation, when available, in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.safeholdinc.com.

In addition, Safehold will also be hosting an interactive breakout session immediately following the presentation at 12:30pm ET. The breakout session will be done via Zoom and can be accessed through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAFEHOLD INC.
04:31pSAFEHOLD TO PRESENT AT NAREIT'S REIT : 2020 Annual Conference
BU
11/16SAFEHOLD : iStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend..
PR
11/13SAFEHOLD INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/10SAFEHOLD : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering and Concurrent Priv..
BU
11/09SAFEHOLD : Announces Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement
BU
11/03SAFEHOLD : iStar Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/23SAFEHOLD : EDITED TRANSCRIPT Q3 2020 Safehold Inc Earnings Call
PU
10/22SAFEHOLD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
10/22SAFEHOLD INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22SAFEHOLD INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 59,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,9x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 3 728 M 3 728 M -
EV / Sales 2020 33,9x
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart SAFEHOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
Safehold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFEHOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 72,17 $
Last Close Price 68,84 $
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay Sugarman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Alvarado President & Chief Investment Officer
Jeremy Fox-Geen Chief Financial Officer
Robin G. Josephs Director
Jay Scott Nydick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFEHOLD INC.70.82%3 728
GECINA-18.36%11 373
MIRVAC GROUP-14.47%7 849
GPT GROUP-16.79%6 770
ICADE-32.51%5 746
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-18.58%2 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ