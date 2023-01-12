iStar Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced today the tax treatment of its 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.
iStar is designating all dividends paid in 2022 as Capital Gain Distributions pursuant to Internal Revenue Code section 857(b)(3)(B). The entire capital gain distribution was paid from long-term capital gains from the sales of shares in domestically controlled real estate investment trusts. Accordingly, none constitutes Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain or Section 897 gain.
iStar Common Stock
NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
per Share
Ordinary
Income
Capital Gain
Distribution
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount
03/01/22
03/15/22
$0.1250000
$0.0000000
$0.1250000
$0.1250000
$0.1250000
06/01/22
06/15/22
0.1250000
0.0000000
0.1250000
0.1250000
0.1250000
09/01/22
09/15/22
0.1250000
0.0000000
0.1250000
0.1250000
0.1250000
12/01/22
12/07/22
2.2161225
0.0000000
2.2161225
2.2161225
2.2161225
$2.5911225
$0.0000000
$2.5911225
$2.5911225
$2.5911225
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
per Share
Ordinary
Income
Capital Gain
Distribution
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount
03/01/22
03/15/22
$0.5000
$0.0000
$0.5000
$0.5000
$0.5000
06/01/22
06/15/22
0.5000
0.0000
0.5000
0.5000
0.5000
09/01/22
09/15/22
0.5000
0.0000
0.5000
0.5000
0.5000
12/01/22
12/15/22
0.5000
0.0000
0.5000
0.5000
0.5000
$2.0000
$0.0000
$2.0000
$2.0000
$2.0000
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
per Share
Ordinary
Income
Capital Gain
Distribution
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount
03/01/22
03/15/22
$0.478125
$0.000000
$0.478125
$0.478125
$0.478125
06/01/22
06/15/22
0.478125
0.000000
0.478125
0.478125
0.478125
09/01/22
09/15/22
0.478125
0.000000
0.478125
0.478125
0.478125
12/01/22
12/15/22
0.478125
0.000000
0.478125
0.478125
0.478125
$1.912500
$0.000000
$1.912500
$1.912500
$1.912500
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
per Share
Ordinary
Income
Capital Gain
Distribution
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
One-Year
Amount
Treas. Reg.
§ 1.1061-6(c)
Three-Year
Amount
03/01/22
03/15/22
$0.46875
$0.00000
$0.46875
$0.46875
$0.46875
06/01/22
06/15/22
0.46875
0.00000
0.46875
0.46875
0.46875
09/01/22
09/15/22
0.46875
0.00000
0.46875
0.46875
0.46875
12/01/22
12/15/22
0.46875
0.00000
0.46875
0.46875
0.46875
$1.87500
$0.00000
$1.87500
$1.87500
$1.87500
* * *
iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.
Company Contact:
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@istar.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-announces-tax-treatment-of-2022-dividends-301720857.html
SOURCE iStar Inc.