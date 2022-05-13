Log in
07:31aiStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividends
PR
04/26B. Riley Lowers Safehold's Price Target to $80 from $110 on Higher Discount Rate, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/26Berenberg Bank Adjusts Safehold's Price Target to $98 From $110, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
iStar Declares Quarterly Common Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividends

05/13/2022 | 07:31am EDT
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Common Stock and Preferred Stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividends are all payable on June 15, 2022 to holders of record on June 1, 2022.

Series of Stock

Liquidation
Preference

Dividend
Per Share

Common Stock (STAR)

N/A

$0.125

8.00% Series D Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.50

7.65% Series G Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.478125

7.50% Series I Preferred Stock

$25.00

$0.46875

 

 *    *    * 

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/istar-declares-quarterly-common-dividend-and-preferred-stock-dividends-301546633.html

SOURCE iStar Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
