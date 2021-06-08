Log in
    SAFE   US78645L1008

SAFEHOLD INC.

(SAFE)
iStar to Present at the Nareit REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference

06/08/2021 | 07:31am EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Nareit REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2:30 pm ET.

iStar's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Nareit's website, www.reit.com, in the "Events" section.

*                     *                     *

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on institutional quality properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator of the modern ground lease industry, iStar is using its national investment platform and its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand the use of modern ground leases within the $7 trillion institutional commercial real estate market. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

