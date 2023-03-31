Safello : Postal voting form

FORM FOR POSTAL VOTING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

SAFELLO GROUP AB ON 4 MAY 2023

In order to exercise the voting right at the Annual General Meeting of Safello Group AB, reg. no. 556892-3550 (the "Company"), the instructions in this form shall be followed. The form must be received by the Company no later than 27 April 2023. Please find addresses below.

To vote by post - follow these steps:

Fill in the selected options below.

Fill in the shareholder information on the last page. Do not forget to sign!

Sign and send the form to the following address:

By e-mail toagm@safello.com(enter "Annual General Meeting 2023" as the subject), or by mail to Safello Group AB, WeWork Malmskillnadsgatan 32, 111 51 Stockholm (mark the envelope with "Annual General Meeting 2023").

If the shareholder is a legal entity, the registration certificate or other authorizing documents must be enclosed with the form. The same applies if the shareholder votes by proxy.

If the shareholder does not wish to exercise its voting right through postal voting, the postal voting form shall not be submitted.

Please find the complete proposed resolutions in the notice of summons.

The shareholder cannot provide further instructions other than to mark one of the specified response options below at the respective section in the form. If the shareholder wishes to abstain from voting on any issue, please refrain from marking an alternative on that item. Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the most recently dated form will be considered. If two forms have the same date, only the latest form received by the Company will be considered.

Please note: If the shareholder has attached the form with specific instructions or conditions, or amended or supplemented in the pre-printed text, the vote will be invalid. Incomplete or incorrectly completed forms may be disregarded.

The postal vote can be revoked by sending a notice thereof to the Company to the address above. In the event a shareholder who has voted by post attends the Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy, the postal vote lapses.

If you as a shareholder have any questions, you are welcome to contactagm@safello.com. Any questions will be answered promptly.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SAFELLO GROUP AB ON 4 MAY 2023

The response options below refer to the submitted proposals by the shareholder and the Board of Directors in the notice of summons.

2. Election of chairperson of the meeting according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

3. Preparation and approval of the voting register according to the chairperson's compilation Yes ☐ No ☐

5. Determination of whether the Annual General Meeting was duly convened Yes ☐ No ☐

6. Approval of the agenda according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

9. a) Resolution regarding adoption of the income statement and balance sheet for the Company and the group Yes ☐ No ☐

9. b) Resolution regarding allocation of the Company's profit or loss according to the adopted balance sheet and according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

9. c) Resolution regarding discharge from liability for the directors and the CEO i. Jacob Jacobsson (director) Yes ☐ No ☐ ii. Knut Pedersen (director) Yes ☐ No ☐ iii. Sepehr Alavi (director) Yes ☐ No ☐ iv. Frank Schuil (director and CEO) Yes ☐ No ☐

10. Resolution regarding determination of the number of directors and deputy directors and the number of auditors according to the proposal by the shareholder Yes ☐ No ☐

11. Resolution regarding determination of the fees payable to the directors and the auditors according to the proposal by the shareholder Yes ☐ No ☐

12. Election of the Board of Directors according to the proposal by the shareholder

Yes ☐

No ☐

13. Election of auditor according to the proposal by the shareholder Yes ☐ No ☐

14. Adoption of new articles of association according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

15. Resolution to implement a long term incentive program for employees and/or consultants by way of a directed issue of warrants to the participants according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

16. Resolution to implement a long term incentive program for board directors by way of a directed issue of warrants to the participants according to the proposal by the shareholder Yes ☐ No ☐

17. Resolution regarding adjustment authorization according to the proposal by the Board of Directors Yes ☐ No ☐

The shareholder below hereby exercises its voting right for all of the shares in the Company held by the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting held on 4 May 2023. The voting right is exercised as indicated in the marked response options above.