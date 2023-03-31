Safello : Proposed warrant terms and conditions (B 2023/2026)

SAFELLO GROUP AB

VILLKOR FÖR TECKNINGSOPTIONER SERIE B 2023/2026

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF WARRANTS OF SERIES B 2023/2026

1

DEFINITIONER / DEFINITIONS

I föreliggande villkor ska följande benämningar ha den innebörd som angivits nedan.

In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the meanings stated below.

"Aktier / Share"

betyder aktie i Bolaget.

means a share in the Company.

"Avstämningsbolag / Central Securities Depository Company"

betyder bolag som har infört avstämningsförbehåll i bolagsordningen och anslutit sina aktier till Euroclear.

means a company whose articles of association contain an article stating that the company's shares must be registered in a central securities depository register and whose shares are registered through Euroclear.

"Avstämningskonto / Central Securities Depository Account"

betyder konto vid Euroclear för registrering av sådana finansiella instrument som anges i lagen (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument.

means an account with Euroclear for registering such financial instruments as referred to in the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments Accounting Act (1998:1479).

"Bankdag / Banking Day"

betyder dag som i Sverige inte är söndag eller annan allmän helgdag eller som beträffande betalning av skuldebrev inte är likställd med allmän helgdag i Sverige.

means any day in Sweden which is not a Sunday or other public holiday, or which, with respect to payment of notes, is not equated with a public holiday in Sweden.

"Bolaget / Company"

betyder Safello Group AB, org.nr 556892-3550.

means Safello Group AB, reg. no. 556892-3550.

"Euroclear / Euroclear"

betyder Euroclear Sweden AB.

means Euroclear Sweden AB.

"Marknadsplats / Marketplace"

betyder Stockholmsbörsen eller annan liknande reglerad eller oreglerad marknad.

means the Stockholm Stock Exchange or another equivalent regulated or non-regulated market.

"Optionsinnehavare / Warrant Holder"

betyder innehavare av Optionsrätt med rätt till Teckning av nya Aktier.

means any person who is a holder of a Warrant entitling to Subscription for new Shares.

"Optionsrätt / Warrant"

betyder rätt att teckna Aktie mot kontant betalning.

means the right to subscribe for new Shares in exchange for payment in cash.

"Teckning / Subscription"

betyder sådan Teckning av Aktier som sker med stöd av Optionsrätt.

means such Subscription for new Shares exercised through a Warrant.

"Teckningskurs / Subscription Price"

betyder den kurs till vilken Teckning av ny Aktie kan ske.

means the price at which Subscription for new Shares may take place.

2

OPTIONSRÄTTER / WARRANTS

Det sammanlagda antalet Optionsrätter uppgår till högst 413 043. Teckningsoptionsbevis ska inte utfärdas.

The total number of Warrants shall be not more than 413,043. No warrant certificates will be issued.

Om Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag får Bolagets styrelse fatta beslut om att Optionsrätterna ska registreras på Avstämningskonto. Vid sådant förhållande ska inga Teckningsoptionsbevis eller andra värdepapper ges ut. Optionsinnehavare ska på Bolagets anmaning vara skyldig att omedelbart till Bolaget eller Euroclear inlämna samtliga Teckningsoptionsbevis representerande Optionsrätter samt meddela Bolaget erforderliga uppgifter om värdepapperskonto på vilket Optionsinnehavarens Optionsrätter ska registreras.

In the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company, the board of directors of the Company shall be entitled to resolve that the Warrants be registered on a Central Securities Depository Account. In the event such resolution is adopted, no Warrant Certificates or other securities shall be issued. At the request of the Company, Warrant Holders shall be obliged to surrender immediately to the Company or Euroclear all Warrant Certificates representing Warrants and to provide the Company with the requisite details of the securities account on which the Warrant Holder's Warrants are to be registered.

För det fall Bolagets styrelse fattat beslut enligt andra stycket ovan, ska styrelsen därefter vara oförhindrad att, med de begränsningar som må följa av lag eller annan författning, fatta beslut om att Optionsrätterna inte längre ska vara registrerade på Avstämningskonto.

In the event the board of directors of the Company adopts a resolution in accordance with the second paragraph above, subject to any applicable statutory or regulatory limitations, the board of directors shall thereafter be at liberty to resolve that the Warrants are no longer to be registered on a Central Securities Depository Account.

3

RÄTT ATT TECKNA NYA AKTIER / RIGHT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES

Optionsinnehavaren ska ha rätt att under perioden från och med den 15 juni 2026 till och med den 15 september 2026, eller till och med den tidigare eller senare dag som kan följa av punkt 8 nedan, för varje Optionsrätt teckna en (1) ny Aktie. Styrelsen äger rätt att förlänga teckningsperioden för det fall någon deltagare på grund av insider- eller marknadsmissbrukslagstiftning är förhindrad att teckna Aktier.

The Warrant Holder shall be entitled to subscribe for one (1) new Share for each Warrant during the period commencing on 15 June 2026 up to and including 15 September 2026, or up to and including such earlier or latter date as may follow from section 8 below. The Board of Directors has the right to prolong the subscription period if a participant may not subscribe for shares due to applicable laws on insider trading or market abuse.

Teckningskursen per Aktie ska uppgå till ett belopp motsvarande 300 procent av Referenskursen. "Referenskursen" uppgår till den genomsnittliga volymvägda betalkursen för Aktien på Nasdaq First North Growth Market under en period om tio (10) handelsdagar närmast före den bolagsstämma som föreslås fatta beslut om incitamentsprogrammet. Referenskursen och Teckningskursen beräknat i enlighet med ovan ska avrundas till närmaste 0,01 kronor, varav 0,005 ska avrundas nedåt. Teckningskursen får inte fastställas till under Akties kvotvärde.

The "Reference share price" amounts to the average volume weighted share price for the

Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period ten (10) trading

days immediately prior to the shareholders' meeting proposed to resolve upon the incentive program. The Reference share price and the Subscription Price calculated in accordance with the above shall be rounded off to the nearest SEK 0,01, whereby SEK 0,005 will be rounded off downwards. The Subscription Price may not be less than the Share's quotient value.

Den del av teckningskursen som överstiger aktiernas kvotvärde ska föras till den fria överkursfonden. Omräkning av Teckningskurs liksom av det antal nya Aktier som varje Optionsrätt berättigar till Teckning av, kan äga rum i de fall som framgår av punkt 8 nedan.

The amount of the subscription price exceeding the quota value of the shares shall be contributed to the non-restricted share premium reserve. The Subscription Price, as wellas the number of new Shares to which each Warrant entitles the Holder to Subscribe, may be recalculated in the cases set forth in section 8 below.

Optionsinnehavaren ska, för att äga rätt att teckna Aktier enligt ovan, öppna en aktiedepå/VP-konto för tecknade Aktier och meddela Bolaget kontonummer senast i samband med Teckning.

To be entitled to subscribe for Shares in accordance with the provision above, the Warrant Holder shall open a securities account for the Shares subscribed for, and inform the Company of the account number no later than in connection with Subscription.

Bolaget ska vara skyldigt att om Optionsinnehavare så påkallar under ovan angiven tid, emittera det antal Aktier som avses med anmälan om Teckning.

Upon demand by a Warrant Holder during the period stated above, the Company shall be obliged to issue the number of Shares to which an application for Subscription relates.

4

TECKNING AV AKTIER / SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES

Under tid Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag och Optionsrätt är registrerad på Avstämningskonto ska följande gälla. Vid Teckning ska ifylld anmälningssedel enligt fastställt formulär inges till Bolaget eller ett av Bolaget anvisat kontoförande institut.

The following shall apply in the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company and the Warrants are registered on a Central Securities Depository Account. The Warrants may be exercised through a written application for Subscription to the Company or to the designated Central Securities Depository Company.

Om Bolaget inte är Avstämningsbolag eller om Optionsrätt inte är registrerad på Avstämningskonto ska Teckning ske genom skriftlig anmälan på teckningslista till Bolaget varvid antalet Optionsrätter som utnyttjas ska anges.

In the event the Company is not a Central Securities Depository Company or if the Warrants are not registered on a Central Securities Depository Account, the Warrants may be exercised through a written application for Subscription to the Company, stating the number of Warrants which are to be exercised.

Omräkning av Teckningskursen liksom av det antal nya aktier som varje teckningsoption berättigar till Teckning av kan äga rum i de fall som framgår av punkt 8 nedan. Teckningskursen får dock aldrig understiga kvotvärdet på Bolagets Aktier.

Recalculation of The Subscription Price as well as the number of shares that each warrant entitles to may be made in accordance with section 8 below. The Subscription Price shall under no circumstances be less than the quotient value of the Company's Shares.

5

BETALNING / PAYMENT