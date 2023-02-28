Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Safestay plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSTY   GB00BKT0J702

SAFESTAY PLC

(SSTY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:39:04 2023-02-28 am EST
24.30 GBX   +21.50%
09:40aSafestay shares surge as yearly revenue set to jump
AN
09:21aBOE's Cunliffe Says Digital Pound Not Guaranteed
DJ
07:04aStocks lower; Sunak looks to sell protocol deal
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safestay shares surge as yearly revenue set to jump

02/28/2023 | 09:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safestay plc - city centre hostels operator - Says annual revenue in 2022 will come in ahead of market expectations at GBP19.0 million, multiplying from GBP6.4 million in 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to be in line with market expectations at GBP5.9 million, swinging from a GBP1.0 million loss. Says business is "returning to normal" with guests being predominantly young travellers, as group bookings are seeing a slower recovery. Average bed rate increases to GBP23.70 from GBP19.70, which should be "sustainable", firm says.

Chair Larry Lipman say: "The pandemic enforced fundamental change on our business. It required we re-finance the group and strip back the operational structure to a bare minimum. As part of re-starting the business, we have been able to use our accumulated knowledge to build the business back up more efficiently and the group is perhaps the stronger for it. Certainly, our performance in 2022 was pleasing and we are now focused on continuing the growth in 2023."

Back in September, Safestay reported a surge in revenue to GBP7.3 million in the six months ended on June 30, from GBP407,000 a year ago as pretax loss narrowed to GBP338,000 from GBP3.4 million.

Current stock price: 24.30 pence each, up 22% on Tuesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 35%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SAFESTAY PLC
09:40aSafestay shares surge as yearly revenue set to jump
AN
09:21aBOE's Cunliffe Says Digital Pound Not Guaranteed
DJ
07:04aStocks lower; Sunak looks to sell protocol deal
AN
05:34aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Safestay rises as young people travel again
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Safestay hires new COO; Seraphine revenue down
AN
2022Safestay Appoints COO
MT
2022Safestay Appoints Peter Zielke to the Board as Chief Operating Officer
CI
2022Safestay plc Announces Directorate Change
CI
2022Earnings Flash (SSTY.L) SAFESTAY Reports H1 Loss GBX-0.53
MT
2022Earnings Flash (SSTY.L) SAFESTAY Reports H1 Revenue GBP7.3M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,0 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 49,4 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 60,1%
Chart SAFESTAY PLC
Duration : Period :
Safestay plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFESTAY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,00 GBX
Average target price 35,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Paul Hingston Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Larry Glenn Lipman Chairman
Peter Zielke Chief Operating Officer
Stephen David Moss Non-Executive Director
Michael Barry Hirst Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFESTAY PLC37.93%16
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.40%52 260
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.82%38 659
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION28.61%12 360
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC18.51%11 790
ACCOR35.93%8 683