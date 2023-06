Safestore Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based self-storage company. The Company has approximately 181 stores, comprising 130 wholly owned stores in the United Kingdom (including 72 in London and the Southeast with the remainder in metropolitan areas, such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, nine stores in the Netherlands, six stores in Belgium, and seven stores in Spain. It operates more self-storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris. It provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. The Company has an approximately maximum lettable area (MLA) of 7.698 million square feet (excluding the expansion pipeline stores).

Sector Specialized REITs