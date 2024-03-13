No. 04726380

THE COMPANIES ACT 2006

COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

RESOLutions

OF

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC

Passed on 13 March 2024

At the Annual General Meeting of Safestore Holdings plc (the "Company"), duly convened and held at Brittanic House, Stirling Way, Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, WD6 2BT on Wednesday, 13 March 2024 at 12:00pm, the following resolutions were passed as an ordinary resolution and special resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

15. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to and in accordance with Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company:

a. up to a nominal amount of £728,127; and

b. comprising equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the Act) up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £728,127 in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue to:

i. ordinary Shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

ii. holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or subject to such rights as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter.

The authorities conferred on the Directors to allot securities under paragraphs (a) and (b) will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or at 6.00pm on 12 June 2025, whichever is sooner (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting). The Company may, before these authorities expire, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require such securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot such securities in pursuance of that offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

16. That, subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Directors be authorised to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 15 and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such power be limited to:

a. the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares in connection with an offer of, or invitation to apply for, equity securities (but in the case of the authority granted under paragraph (b) of Resolution 15 above, by way of a rights issue only) to:

i. ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and

ii. holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or subject to such rights as the Directors otherwise consider necessary,

and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter;

b. the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £218,438; and

c. the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) or (b) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (b) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Directors determine to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,

such authorities to expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or at 6.00pm on 12 June 2025, whichever is sooner (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting). The Company may, before these authorities expire, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of that offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.

17. That, subject to the passing of Resolution 15, the Directors be authorised, in addition to any authority granted under Resolution 16, to allot equity securities (as defined in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act")) for cash under the authority given by Resolution 15 and/or sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be:

a. limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £218,438such authority to be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within 12 months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Board of the Company determines to be either an acquisition or a specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice; and

b. limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (a) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice,

such authorities to expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or at 6.00pm on 12 June 2025, whichever is sooner (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting). The Company may, before these authorities expire, make an offer or enter into an agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of that offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.

18. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purpose of Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act") to make market purchases (as defined in Section 693 of the Act) of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on such terms and in such manner as the Directors may determine provided that:

a. the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased is 21,843,816;

b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for such Ordinary Shares is 1 pence per share, being the nominal amount thereof;

c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for such Ordinary Shares shall be an amount equal to the higher of

i. 5% above the average of the middle market quotations for such shares taken from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the purchase is made and

ii. an amount equal to the higher of the price of the last independent trade of an Ordinary Share and the highest current independent bid for an Ordinary Share as derived from the London Stock Exchange Trading System,

such authority shall (unless previously renewed or revoked) expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2025 or at 6.00pm on 12 June 2025. The Company may make a contract to purchase its own Ordinary Shares under the authority conferred by this resolution prior to the expiry of such authority, and such contract will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority, and the Company may make a purchase of its own Ordinary Shares in pursuance of any such contract.

19. That a general meeting other than an Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice, provided that this authority expires at the conclusion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting after the date of the passing of this resolution.

20. That in relation to the dividend paid by the Company on 11 August 2022 having a value of £19,817,568.99 (the "2022 Interim Dividend"), of which £4,218,876.10 was in excess of the distributable reserves of the Company shown in the most recent annual accounts prior to the payment of the 2022 Interim Dividend:

a. the Company herby ratifies and confirms the payment of the 2022 Interim Dividend;

b. any and all claims which the Company has or may have arising out of or in connection with the payment of the 2022 Interim Dividend against its shareholders who appeared on the register of members on the record date for the 2022 Interim Dividend (or the personal representatives and their successors in title (as appropriate) of a shareholder's estate if he or she is deceased) be waived and released pursuant to a deed of release in favour of such shareholders (or the personal representatives and their successors in title (as appropriate) of a shareholder's estate if he or she is deceased), to be entered into by the Company in the form produced to the Annual General Meeting and set out at Annex 1 of this document, and any two Directors be authorised to execute the same as a deed poll for and on behalf of the Company; and

c. any and all claims which the Company has or may have against each person who was director of the Company at the time of the approval and payment of the 2022 Interim Dividend (the "Relevant Directors") arising out of or in connection with the approval, declaration or payment of the 2022 Interim Dividend be waived and released pursuant to a deed of release in favour of each of such Relevant Director, to be entered into by the Company in the form produced to the Annual General Meeting and set out at Annex 2 of this document, and any two Directors be authorised to execute the same as a deed poll for and on behalf of the Company.