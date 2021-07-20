Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Safeture AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFTR   SE0006117297

SAFETURE AB (PUBL)

(SFTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safeture : Interim report Q2 2021

07/20/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report

April 1st - June 30th, 2021

www.safeture.com

Interim Report

ARR growth of +66% while sharpening the sales team to take on the increased demand from global customers

  • Continued strong growth in ARR to 29 MSEK (+66%).
  • New sales director employed and will start in August.
  • Intensified focus on both partner sales and direct sales.
  • Churn in Q2 remained low at 0,3%.

Safeture AB Kung Oskars väg 11C, 222 35 Lund, Sweden

1

Interim Report

Summary of Interim Report

The Group

First six months (2021-01-01 to 2021-06-30)

  • Net turnover amounted to 12 723 (9 555) TSEK, an increase of +33% compared to the same period last year.
  • Loss after financials and minority share amounted to -12 817 (-13 537) TSEK.
  • Loss per share* before dilution amounted to -0,46(-0,56) SEK.
  • Loss per share* after dilution amounted to -0,43(-0,51) SEK.

Second quarter (2021-04-01 to 2021-06-30)

  • Net turnover amounted to 6 600 (4 746) TSEK, an increase of +39% compared to the same period last year.
  • Loss after financials and minority share amounted to -5 648 (-7 928) TSEK.
  • Loss per share* before dilution amounted to -0,19(-0,33) SEK.
  • Loss per share* after dilution amounted to -0,17(-0,30) SEK.
  • The solidity** amounted to 67,6 (62,4) %.

Growing SaaS Traction

Second quarter (2021-04-01 to 2021-06-30)

  • Annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the end of Q2 2021 was 28 865 (17 352) TSEK, a year-on- year increase of +66%.
  • Recurring revenue amounted to 6 521 (4 338) TSEK, which represents 99% (91%) of the quarterly revenue.
  • Churn for the quarter was 0,3%.

Amounts within brackets regard the corresponding period last year.

*Result per share: The result is divided by the average number of shares (after dilution includes average number of share options).

**Solidity: Equity divided by total assets.

Safeture AB Kung Oskars väg 11C, 222 35 Lund, Sweden

2

Interim Report

Significant events during the second quarter, 2021.

  • At the end of Q2 Safeture together with SPS, an international security and assistance company, signed a deal worth 383 KEUR with an unnamed large German company. The contract implies rolling out the Safeture platform to 60.000 employees worldwide.
  • Safeture is creating a new commercial team. The company will more efficiently and purposefully handle both direct and indirect commercial opportunities in the future. In this venture, Nicola Dolovski has been appointed Commercial Director with responsibility for sales and customer development. Dolovski most recently came from Parkster where he was heading up the Marketing & Sales organization. During his time at Parkster, the company grew from SEK 4 million to SEK 750 million in sales.

Safeture AB Kung Oskars väg 11C, 222 35 Lund, Sweden

3

Interim Report

Message from the CEO Magnus Hultman:

"Sharpening our sales to take on increased demand from global customers"

Despite the extensive roll-out of vaccines, the post-pandemic effects continue to linger. The sales cycle remains longer than expected, and changes in customer behavior highlighted the need to look at and evaluate our sales processes. Still, the second quarter came in strong.

Growth through new customers

Highlights for the quarter are the continued strong growth in ARR and continued low churn.

The annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew to 28,9 MSEK during the second quarter of 2021, which is a rise of 66 % year-on-year. The increase was primarily due to new Safeture customers. The most significant order of the quarter is an unnamed global company from Germany. The success factors behind this new deal are our world-class technology platform and our commitment to data protection and privacy. The Safeture platform will be rolled out to 60 000 employees in the German company. The new account is a top ten account for us, where the top three are Chubb (insurance), Siemens (manufacturing), and a Swedish global furniture company.

Strengthening the commercial organization to focus on commercial outcomes

At the end of the quarter, our Sales Director was replaced with a Commercial Director. We welcome Nicola Dolovski to Safeture, where he will have the commercial responsibility for all sales activities, including direct and partner sales as well as customer development. The primary reason for hiring a commercial director is to have a holistic view of sales since we see an increased need to also address complementary channels such as online sales and partner sales as well as direct sales. Direct sales

Safeture AB Kung Oskars väg 11C, 222 35 Lund, Sweden

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safeture AB published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFETURE AB (PUBL)
02:12aSAFETURE : Interim report Q2 2021
PU
02:06aINTERIM REPORT APRIL1 [ST ]&NDASH; J : ARR growth of +66% while sharpening the s..
PU
02:01aINTERIM REPORT APRIL1 , 2021 : ARR growth of +66% while sharpening the sales tea..
AQ
07/19SAFETURE : appoints Nicola Dolovski as Commercial Director
PU
07/14Safeture AB Signs Three-Year Agreement Worth Close to SEK 4 Million
CI
07/14SAFETURE : signs three-year agreement worth close to SEK 4 million
PU
04/20SAFETURE : Strong ARR growth (+42%) and technical development make us ready when..
AQ
04/14SAFETURE : Redeye initiates coverage of Safeture
AQ
03/22SAFETURE : signs new deal with Insured Nomads, a global insurtech for the new no..
PR
03/22Safeture Signs New Deal with Insured Nomads
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 36,0 M 4,15 M 4,15 M
Net income 2021 -20,0 M -2,30 M -2,30 M
Net cash 2021 32,5 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 325 M 37,4 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,81x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 36,9%
Chart SAFETURE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Safeture AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,80 SEK
Average target price 13,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Göran Hultman Chief Executive Officer
Linda Canive Chief Financial Officer
Semmy Rülf Chairman
Andreas Larsson Chief Technology Officer
Alf Andreas Rodman Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFETURE AB (PUBL)1.52%34
ORACLE CORPORATION35.25%219 060
SAP SE17.01%165 786
INTUIT INC.32.03%132 829
SERVICENOW, INC.0.85%107 607
DOCUSIGN, INC.26.88%54 398