Safeture : Interim report Q2 2021

ARR growth of +66% while sharpening the sales team to take on the increased demand from global customers

*Result per share: The result is divided by the average number of shares (after dilution includes average number of share options).

Net turnover amounted to 6 600 (4 746) TSEK, an increase of +39% compared to the same period last year.

Net turnover amounted to 12 723 (9 555) TSEK, an increase of +33% compared to the same period last year.

Safeture is creating a new commercial team. The company will more efficiently and purposefully handle both direct and indirect commercial opportunities in the future. In this venture, Nicola Dolovski has been appointed Commercial Director with responsibility for sales and customer development. Dolovski most recently came from Parkster where he was heading up the Marketing & Sales organization. During his time at Parkster, the company grew from SEK 4 million to SEK 750 million in sales.

At the end of Q2 Safeture together with SPS, an international security and assistance company, signed a deal worth 383 KEUR with an unnamed large German company. The contract implies rolling out the Safeture platform to 60.000 employees worldwide.

Interim Report

Message from the CEO Magnus Hultman:

"Sharpening our sales to take on increased demand from global customers"

Despite the extensive roll-out of vaccines, the post-pandemic effects continue to linger. The sales cycle remains longer than expected, and changes in customer behavior highlighted the need to look at and evaluate our sales processes. Still, the second quarter came in strong.

Growth through new customers

Highlights for the quarter are the continued strong growth in ARR and continued low churn.

The annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew to 28,9 MSEK during the second quarter of 2021, which is a rise of 66 % year-on-year. The increase was primarily due to new Safeture customers. The most significant order of the quarter is an unnamed global company from Germany. The success factors behind this new deal are our world-class technology platform and our commitment to data protection and privacy. The Safeture platform will be rolled out to 60 000 employees in the German company. The new account is a top ten account for us, where the top three are Chubb (insurance), Siemens (manufacturing), and a Swedish global furniture company.

Strengthening the commercial organization to focus on commercial outcomes

At the end of the quarter, our Sales Director was replaced with a Commercial Director. We welcome Nicola Dolovski to Safeture, where he will have the commercial responsibility for all sales activities, including direct and partner sales as well as customer development. The primary reason for hiring a commercial director is to have a holistic view of sales since we see an increased need to also address complementary channels such as online sales and partner sales as well as direct sales. Direct sales