Safeture : Interim report Q3 2022

Safeture takes a major step into the French market and signs a partnership agreement with Amarante International, one of France's leading providers of security advisory and management services.

The Safeture Board of Directors decides on rights issue which will raise 27,1 MSEK. The rights issue is fully guaranteed by Safeture's top three owners, Agartha AB,

Interim Report

Message from the CEO Magnus Hultman

"Safeture delivers above growth target - on track towards profitability"

For the third quarter of 2022, Safeture delivered above growth target with an ARR growth of 34%, reaching 40 MSEK. Sales for the quarter increased with 39% to 9,2 MSEK. Operational losses compared to last year were -2,8 MSEK (-30%), which meant losses were halved and was a strong indication that we are on the right track towards profitability. The main reason behind the positive development is increased sales and higher gross margin. At the same time, operating expenses were flat compared to last year and profited from strengthened USD and EUR versus the SEK. Thus, there is a clear road to profitability, which is crucial in these financial unstable times.

Partner strategy generates inflow of new clients/users/customers

The third quarter can be quite challenging operationally, but the large inflow of new strong medical and security assistance partners helped us navigate this quarter. Among the new partners are JDMT Medical in Switzerland, Defensive IT solutions in Denmark, XSEC Global in Spain and IMG in the USA.

Our growing partner network has brought many new clients. Actually, 100 % of new sales in the quarter came from our partner network, which is a solid proof of our positioning strategy. We are the leading global independent provider of mobility risk management and employee safety technology to medical and security assistance companies, keeping