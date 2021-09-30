Log in
    SFTR   SE0006117297

SAFETURE AB (PUBL)

(SFTR)
Safeture : provides a free review tool for new ISO 31030

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Safeture provides a free review tool for new ISO 31030 Thu, Sep 30, 2021 09:10 CET

The risks on business trips have risen sharply - not least due to the corona pandemic - and so have the demands on companies since they have a legal duty of care towards their employees and protect them from dangers. The innovative platform provider for travel and employee safety, Safeture, has developed a review tool together with Aon, a leading global consulting and service company that quickly and easily checks how well companies meet the new guidance document.

ISO 31030 covers all aspects of corporate travel, including authorizations, planning, policy, traveler assessment, transportation, destination, accommodation, and more.ISO 31030 is not a legal standard, but it is likely to become the benchmark for travel risk management standards.

"Especially for companies without travel risk management policy, it is difficult to know and estimate the rapidly changing global travel risks. This entails major risks - not only for the traveling employees but also for the organization if "Duty of Care" does not fulfill its responsibility," says Martin Wijlens, Safeture Senior Sales Manager for the Benelux.

With the self-test "Check my travel risk," you can quickly and easily determine how things are going with your travel risk management and its implementation. The basis for evaluating the questionnaire is the ISO 31030, which has just come into force. It defines a risk management framework that meets the legal requirements.

"The tool provides a first overview of whether all aspects related to Duty of Care in the organization are covered and where there may still be challenges or in which parts there are still needs optimization," says Wijlens.

For additional information, visit www.checkmytravelrisk.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.
The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 3 600 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture allows corporations to automate safety and security effectively while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.
The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Disclaimer

Safeture AB published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
