LUND, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB in Lund, Sweden, has signed a three-year agreement with one of the world's largest insurance companies. Safeture will be part of their premium offering and replace today's solution. The three-year deal is worth more than one million euros. It is one of the most significant single orders in Safeture's history.

The French worldwide leader in insurance, with more than 145,000 employees and a turnover for last year of 102 billion Euros, will improve its travel risk offering with Safetures' leading technical platform.

The platform will be a vital part of a premium offering, including e-learning, travel risk management, and 24/7 assistance.

During the following year, old customers worldwide will be transferred to the Safeture solution, as well as new customers and clients.

"The agreement is a landmark and consolidates Safeture's position as a leading provider of digital services to strong partners that provide security for employees no matter where they are during working hours - at home, in the office, or when traveling," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

Safeture offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people.

For additional information, visit safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information is such information as Safeture AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 November 2023 at [17:30] CET.

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Redeye is the Certified Adviser.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17559/3877657/a751cf1fcae73a5a.pdf Final PR Safeture A Insurance 231116 01 https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3240342 Safeture-platform01 https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture0269,c3240343 Safeture0269

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safeture-wins-significant-contract-301991004.html

SOURCE Safeture AB