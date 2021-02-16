Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Safety Insurance Group, Inc.    SAFT

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SAFT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 03:18:04 pm
77.835 USD   -0.01%
08:46aSAFETY INSURANCE : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2020 Events
BU
06:55aCOVID-19 : A Message to our Policyholders
PU
2020SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safety Insurance : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2020 Events

02/16/2021 | 02:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) today approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

Safety plans to announce its 2020 annual results on February 24, 2021, with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission no later than February 26, 2021. Safety also plans to hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies. For more information, visit SafetyInsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
08:46aSAFETY INSURANCE : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2..
BU
06:55aCOVID-19 : A Message to our Policyholders
PU
2020SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Adds to Safety Insurance Group Positive Trend
MT
2020UPDATE : Galway Metals Up 4% as Reports Latest Drill Results from Richard Zone a..
MT
2020Galway Metals Reports Latest Drill Results from Richard Zone at Clarence Stre..
MT
2020SAFETY INSURANCE : Management's discussion and analysis
AQ
2020Insider Makes Significant Stock buy in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Shares E..
MT
2020SAFETY INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q3 Revenue $222.4M
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 878 M - -
Net income 2019 99,6 M - -
Net cash 2019 10,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
Yield 2019 3,67%
Capitalization 1 159 M 1 159 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,45x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 609
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George M. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Whitford Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
David F. Brussard Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen A. Varga Vice President-Management Information Systems
Frederic H. Lindeberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.-0.08%1 159
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.98%36 813
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.67%36 699
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC9.35%35 667
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.00%31 754
SAMPO OYJ7.67%25 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ