Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results 02/22/2023 | 04:09pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) (“Safety” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. George M. Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Looking back at 2022, Safety Insurance had another financially successful year with a combined ratio of 97.2%, GAAP earnings per diluted share of $3.15 and non-GAAP operating earnings per diluted share of $5.05. While industry challenges around inflation continue to exist, our commitment to strong underwriting results and enhanced investment returns, remains unchanged. As always, we focus on pricing our products appropriately for the risks we are insuring while generating the capital to grow our business in new and creative ways.” “To that point, on December 1, 2022, we completed the previously announced acquisition of Northeast Insurance Agency, Inc. This acquisition strengthens our position within the independent agency channel and provides us further insights to enhance our customer engagement initiatives and the services we provide.” Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Results and Recent Development Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $24.6 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $32.0 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $46.6 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $130.7 million, or $8.80 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP”) operating income, as defined below, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $1.55 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Non-GAAP operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $5.05 per diluted share, compared to $7.14 per diluted share, for the comparable 2021 period. Safety’s book value per share decreased to $54.88 at December 31, 2022 from $62.47 at December 31, 2021 resulting from the impact of interest rate changes on the value of our fixed maturity portfolio of $105.1 million. Additional decreases in book value resulted from capital allocation activities, specifically dividends paid, and shares repurchased during the year ended December 31, 2022. Safety paid $0.90 per share in dividends to investors during the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Safety paid $3.60 per share in dividends to investors during the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2021, respectively. On February 15, 2023, our Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on our issued and outstanding common stock payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023. Direct written premiums for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $19.8 million, or 10.9%, to $201.4 million from $181.6 million for the comparable 2021 period. Direct written premiums for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $21.2 million, or 2.6% to $823.3 million from $802.1 million for the comparable 2021 period. Net written premiums for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $16.6 million, or 9.7%, to $187.5 million from $170.9 million for the comparable 2021 period. Net written premiums for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $9.2 million, or 1.2%, to $773.7 million from $764.5 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increases in direct written premium and net written premium, specifically in the fourth quarter, are a result of new business production, improved retention, and rate increases. Net earned premiums for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $0.4 million, or 0.2%, to $193.2 million from $192.8 million for the comparable 2021 period. Net earned premiums for the year ended December 31, 2022 decreased by $15.8 million, or 2.0%, to $758.5 million from $774.3 million for the comparable 2021 period. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $11.1 million, or 9.2%, to $132.0 million from $120.9 million for the comparable 2021 period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $30.3 million, or 6.6%, to $492.0 million from $461.7 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increase in losses is due to a return of pre-pandemic frequency in our private passenger automobile line of business and current market conditions specifically inflation. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 68.4%, 32.3%, and 100.7%, respectively, compared to 62.7%, 33.7%, and 96.4%, respectively, for the comparable 2021 period. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 64.9%, 32.3%, and 97.2%, respectively, compared to 59.6%, 33.4%, and 93.0%, respectively, for the comparable 2021 period. The decrease in the expense ratio is driven by a decrease in contingent commission expenses. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $14.1 million compared to $12.5 million for the comparable 2021 period. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $57.3 million compared to $53.7 million for the comparable 2021 period. Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 increased by $1.7 million, or 14.3% to $13.4 million from $11.7 million for the comparable 2021 period. Net investment income for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $2.6 million, or 5.9%, to $46.7 million from $44.1 million for the comparable 2021 period. The increase is a result of increases in interest rates on our fixed maturity portfolio compared to the prior year. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio was 3.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.1% for the comparable 2021 period. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 3.2% compared to 3.0% for the comparable 2021 period. Our duration on fixed maturities was 3.8 years at December 31, 2022 compared to 3.6 years at December 31, 2021. Non-GAAP Measures Management has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in presenting the Company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to explain the Company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies. Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share consist of our GAAP net income adjusted by the net realized gains on investments, change in net unrealized gains on equity securities, credit loss benefit (expense) and taxes related thereto. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $11.9 million for the change in unrealized losses on equity securities was recognized within income before income taxes, compared to an increase of $4.7 million recognized in the comparable 2021 period. For the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $44.4 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized in income before income taxes, compared to an increase of $16.1 million recognized in the comparable 2021 period. Net income and earnings per diluted share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share, respectively. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to these non-GAAP measures is included in the financial highlights below. About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company, Safety Northeast Insurance Company, and Safety Northeast Insurance Agency. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies. Additional Information: Press releases, announcements, U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Filings and investor information are available under “About Safety,” “Investor Information” on our Company website located at www.SafetyInsurance.com. Safety filed its December 31, 2021 Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and urges shareholders to refer to this document for more complete information concerning Safety’s financial results. Cautionary Statement under "Safe Harbor" Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and Safety may from time to time make, written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “aim,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning and expressions that indicate future events and trends, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may”. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company’s strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual future conditions, events, results or trends to differ significantly and/or materially from historical results or those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to: The competitive nature of our industry and the possible adverse effects of such competition;

Conditions for business operations and restrictive regulations in Massachusetts;

The possibility of losses due to claims resulting from severe weather;

The impact of inflation and supply chain delays on loss severity;

The possibility that the Commissioner of Insurance may approve future rule changes that change the operation of the residual market;

The possibility that existing insurance-related laws and regulations will become further restrictive in the future;

The impact of investment, economic and underwriting market conditions, including interest rates and inflation;

Our possible need for and availability of additional financing, and our dependence on strategic relationships, among others; and

Other risks and factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, such as those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. We are not under any obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should carefully consider the possibility that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,152,779 and $1,187,857, allowance for expected credit losses of $678 and $691) $ 1,050,155 $ 1,218,279 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $231,444 and $211,848) 240,155 264,945 Other invested assets 112,850 87,911 Total investments 1,403,160 1,571,135 Cash and cash equivalents 25,300 63,603 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,446 and $1,808 192,542 170,953 Receivable for securities sold 877 9,256 Accrued investment income 8,212 7,401 Taxes recoverable — 1,508 Receivable from reinsurers related to paid loss and loss adjustment expenses 12,988 18,234 Receivable from reinsurers related to unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses 93,394 90,667 Ceded unearned premiums 28,453 23,795 Deferred policy acquisition costs 75,582 73,024 Deferred income taxes 21,074 — Equity and deposits in pools 33,648 33,592 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 23,336 27,115 Goodwill 17,093 — Intangible Asset 7,856 — Other assets 29,054 27,108 Total assets $ 1,972,569 $ 2,117,391 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 549,598 $ 570,651 Unearned premium reserves 433,375 413,487 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 73,875 76,598 Payable for securities purchased 1,359 16,477 Payable to reinsurers 11,444 9,192 Deferred income taxes — 15,240 Taxes payable 1,729 — Debt 35,000 30,000 Operating lease liabilities 23,336 27,115 Other liabilities 30,854 31,458 Total liabilities 1,160,570 1,190,218 Shareholders’ equity Common stock: $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,879,095 and 17,813,370 shares issued 179 178 Additional paid-in capital 222,049 216,070 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (80,538 ) 24,579 Retained earnings 815,309 821,743 Treasury stock, at cost: 3,083,364 and 2,970,573 shares (145,000 ) (135,397 ) Total shareholders’ equity 811,999 927,173 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,972,569 $ 2,117,391 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earned premiums $ 193,153 $ 192,786 $ 758,505 $ 774,328 Net investment income 13,388 11,717 46,725 44,135 Earnings from partnership investments 2,809 7,204 12,484 19,829 Net realized gains on investments 577 6,378 9,190 14,885 Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities 11,897 4,716 (44,386 ) 16,130 Credit loss (expense) benefit 221 38 14 363 Commission Income 566 — 566 — Finance and other service income 3,992 3,581 14,461 15,241 Total revenue 226,603 226,420 797,559 884,911 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 132,029 120,942 491,979 461,727 Underwriting, operating and related expenses 62,306 64,988 245,145 258,392 Other Expense 330 — 330 — Interest expense 132 132 524 522 Total expenses 194,797 186,062 737,978 720,641 Income before income taxes 31,806 40,358 59,581 164,270 Income tax expense 7,176 8,309 13,020 33,560 Net income $ 24,630 $ 32,049 $ 46,561 $ 130,710 Earnings per weighted average common share: Basic $ 1.68 $ 2.15 $ 3.17 $ 8.85 Diluted $ 1.67 $ 2.14 $ 3.15 $ 8.80 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 3.60 $ 3.60 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 14,604,189 14,835,334 14,607,483 14,828,736 Diluted 14,701,879 14,934,208 14,710,611 14,925,726 Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Net income $ 24,630 $ 32,049 $ 46,561 $ 130,710 Exclusions from net income: Net realized gains on investments (577 ) (6,378 ) (9,190 ) (14,885 ) Change in net unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities (11,897 ) (4,716 ) 44,386 (16,130 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense (221 ) (38 ) (14 ) (363 ) Income tax expense on exclusions from net income 2,666 2,338 (7,388 ) 6,589 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,601 $ 23,255 $ 74,355 $ 105,921 Net income per diluted share $ 1.67 $ 2.14 $ 3.15 $ 8.80 Exclusions from net income: Net realized gains on investments (0.04 ) (0.43 ) (0.62 ) (1.00 ) Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities (0.81 ) (0.32 ) 3.02 (1.08 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense (0.02 ) - - (0.02 ) Income tax expense on exclusions from net income 0.18 0.16 (0.50 ) 0.44 Non-GAAP operating income per diluted share $ 0.98 $ 1.55 $ 5.05 $ 7.14 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Premium Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Written Premiums Direct $ 201,371 $ 181,571 $ 823,318 $ 802,139 Assumed 7,667 8,014 28,835 31,359 Ceded (21,507 ) (18,707 ) (78,418 ) (68,972 ) Net written premiums $ 187,531 $ 170,878 $ 773,735 $ 764,526 Earned Premiums Direct $ 205,627 $ 202,881 $ 803,289 $ 811,329 Assumed 7,141 7,384 28,976 30,583 Ceded (19,615 ) (17,479 ) (73,760 ) (67,584 ) Net earned premiums $ 193,153 $ 192,786 $ 758,505 $ 774,328 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005920/en/

© Business Wire 2023 All news about SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. 04:17p Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q4 EPS $0.98 MT 04:17p Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $226.6M MT 04:09p Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results BU 02/16 Safety Insurance Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend and Timing of Year-End 2022 Resul.. BU 02/16 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Dividend for the First Quarter 2023, Payable on M.. CI 2022 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 2022 Tranche Update on Safety Insurance Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Augus.. CI 2022 Safety Insurance : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 2022 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Fourth Q.. BU 2022 Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q3 EPS $1.13 MT