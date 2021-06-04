Safety Insurance : Letter of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP dated June 4, 2021 (Form 8-K)

June 4, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Commissioners:

We have read the statements made by Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (copy attached), which we understand will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. dated June 1, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Boston, Massachusetts