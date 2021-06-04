Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Safety Insurance Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SAFT   US78648T1007

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.

(SAFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safety Insurance : Letter of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP dated June 4, 2021 (Form 8-K)

06/04/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 4, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Commissioners:

We have read the statements made by Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (copy attached), which we understand will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. dated June 1, 2021. We agree with the statements concerning our Firm contained therein.

Very truly yours,

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Boston, Massachusetts

Disclaimer

Safety Insurance Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
03:49pSAFETY INSURANCE  : Letter of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP dated June 4, 2021 (For..
PU
03:47pSAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC  : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (for..
AQ
05/28SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19SAFETY INSURANCE  : Submissions of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8..
PU
05/19SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
05/12AM BEST  : Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Key Subsid..
BU
05/06SAFETY INSURANCE  : Announces first quarter 2021 results and declares second qua..
PU
05/05SAFETY INSURANCE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05SAFETY INSURANCE  : Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Reports Q1 EPS ..
MT
05/05SAFETY INSURANCE  : Earnings Flash (SAFT) SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP Posts Q1 Revenu..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 846 M - -
Net income 2020 138 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,49x
Yield 2020 4,62%
Capitalization 1 257 M 1 257 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George M. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher T. Whitford CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & VP
David F. Brussard Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen A. Varga Vice President-Management Information Systems
Frederic H. Lindeberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP, INC.7.69%1 257
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC41.42%45 945
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.95%40 788
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES14.70%40 486
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.15%33 068
SAMPO OYJ12.21%26 121