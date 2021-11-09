Presentazione Trading Update 3°/9M 2021

Q3 and 9 months 2021 Trading Update
Q3 and 9 months 2021 Trading Update
This presentation may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and projects of the Group in relation to future events. Due to their specific nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they depend on certain circumstances and facts, most of which being beyond the control of the Group. Therefore actual results could differ, even to a significant extent, with respect to those reported in the statements.
"In the third quarter of 2021, positive consumer trends in our key markets and product categories allowed us to close another strong quarter of recovery and growth despite the dampening effect of a still complex environment in a number of countries and our challenging comparison bases in the midst of our brand portfolio overhaul…"
Angelo Trocchia, CEO
Q3 2021 KEY BUSINESS DYNAMICS
…COMPARED TO 2019
Double-digitorganic2 sales growth driven by our main markets, with USA again very solid and Europe picking up
Prescription frames and sport products the leading categories, while sunglasses back to growth
Online business at ca 13% of total business, and progressing with our direct-to-consumer strategy
Effective portfolio rebalance, with new business surpassing the decline of terminated licenses
Progress in structural savings supporting significant recovery of operating performance
Q3 2021 POSITIVE BUSINESS TRENDS
…CONFIRM SALES AND PROFITS ABOVE 2019 AND 2020
Q3 2021
NET SALES €226.6M
ADJUSTED1 EBITDA €19.1M
ADJ.1 EBITDA MARGIN 8.4%
vs Q3 2020
vs Q3 2020
vs Q3 2019
vs Q3 2019
+2.6%
+11.1%
+33.3%
+45.9%
@constant FX
@constant FX
+190 bps
+220 bps
9M 2021
NET SALES €737.4M
ADJUSTED1 EBITDA €68.8M
vs 9M 2020
vs 9M 2020
vs 9M 2019
vs 9M 2019
+37.3%
+8.7%
+593.1%
+26.6%
