(Alliance News) - Safilo Group Spa announced Friday that Gerd Graehsler, the group's CFO and corporate accounting manager, has resigned effective Aug. 28 to embark on a new professional experience.

Graehsler holds 100,000 shares of the company's common stock. The latter recalled that Graehsler is not entitled to indemnities or other benefits as a result of the termination of positions in Safilo Group companies.

On Friday, Safilo closed up 0.9 percent at EUR1.14 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.