    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/03 11:35:20 am EDT
1.575 EUR   +1.42%
12:12pSafilo Q1 sales rise on demand pickup in Europe, North America resilience
RE
04/29SAFILO S P A : Rendiconto sintetico votazioni_ENG
PU
04/28SAFILO S P A : The Shareholders' Meeting of Safilo Group S.p.A. approves the financial statements as at December 31 2021
PU
News 
Summary

Safilo Q1 sales rise on demand pickup in Europe, North America resilience

05/03/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Illustration shows Safilo logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo posted on Tuesday a 8.4% rise in first-quarter sales at constant exchange rates, driven by the resilience of the prescription frames business and a rebound of sunglass sales, particularly in Europe.

The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that January-to-March sales came in at 282.6 million euros ($297.61 million), while adjusted core profit margins rose to 11.3% from 10.3% a year earlier.

The company said it had witnessed a demand pick-up in Europe thanks to its own brands and key licences, and that North America remained a strong market despite a "tough comparison basis."

It added however that revenues in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region fell 9.3% at constant currencies due to the impact of renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

"We remain confident that the resilience of the eyewear sector and the effectiveness of our strategy will continue to support the group's sales and margin growth also in 2022," Chief Executive Angelo Trocchia said in the statement.

($1 = 0.9496 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG 0.19% 53.88 Delayed Quote.0.52%
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. 1.42% 1.575 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 008 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
Net income 2022 26,1 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net Debt 2022 67,3 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 642 M 675 M 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 545
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,55 €
Average target price 1,72 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Ines Mazzilli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-1.33%675
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.56%320 893
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-24.93%126 764
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-13.77%74 564
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-18.25%65 382
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.82%46 194