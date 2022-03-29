Safilo S p A : Annual Financial Report 2021 – PDF

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A.

Consolidated Financial Statements

Contents

Contents

SAFILO GROUP

Group profile

History of the Group Group structure

Critical factors for the Group's success Primary Group processes and activities

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. - REPORT ON OPERATIONS AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Board of Directors, Committees and Auditors Chief Executive Officer's letter

Summary of key consolidated performance indicators

Report on operations

Information on the operations Group economic performance Condensed balance sheet Financial situation

Main critical risk factors for the Group Human resources and environment

Safilo on the stock exchange and investor relations Corporate Governance

Other information

Reconciliation of the parent company's net profit and shareholders' equity with the consolidated balances Significant events after year-end and outlook

Financial statements and Notes to the consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated income statement

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of cash flows Consolidated statement of changes in equity General information

Summary of accounting principles adopted Risk management

Notes to the consolidated balance sheet Notes to the consolidated income statement Transactions with related parties Contingent liabilities Commitments Subsequent events

Significant non-recurring events and transactions

Transactions resulting from unusual and/or abnormal operations

Appendix

Information requested by art. 149-duodecis of the Regulation on Issuers by Consob

Attestation of the consolidated financial statements pursuant to art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

Report of Independent Auditors 164

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. - DRAFT STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER

Consolidated Financial Statements Safilo Group S.p.A.

GROUP PROFILE

With over 80 years of experience in the eyewear industry, Safilo Group is the world's second largest manufacturer of sunglasses and prescription eyewear and is engaged in the design, production, wholesale and retail distribution of products for the eyewear market. The Group is a global leader in high-end eyewear and is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of sports eyewear.

Safilo manages a portfolio of proprietary and licensed brands, which are selected based on their competitive positioning and international prestige by way of a consumer segmentation strategy.

Distribution takes place through sales to multiple channels, including opticians, retail chains, specialist shops and a fast growing D2C (direct to consumer) platform.

The Group directly controls the entire production-distribution value chain, divided into the following phases: research and technological innovation, product design and development, planning, programming and purchasing, production, quality control, marketing and communications, sales, distribution and logistics.

Safilo has core strengths in product development and design, this activity is conducted by a significant organization of designers able to ensure the continual stylistic and technical innovation which has always been a distinguishing feature of the Company.

The key factors of success which provide Safilo Group with a distinctive identity in the world's eyewear industry are represented by its diverse brand portfolio with strong brands in all relevant market segments, its excellence in design, innovation and quality of its products, its coverage of the marketplace by way of a worldwide sales, distribution and customer service network, and the diverse nature of its offer in terms of clientele and target markets.

Consolidated Financial Statements Safilo Group S.p.A.

HISTORY OF THE GROUP

Safilo was founded in 1934

Safilo was founded in 1934 when Guglielmo Tabacchi assumed control over the company "Società Azionaria Fabbrica Italiana Lavorazione Occhiali" which produced lenses and frames. This company had been founded in 1878 in northeast Italy with its production unit in Calalzo di Cadore (Belluno), the region that houses the eyewear district. In 1964 the second production unit in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice) was inaugurated and the production of acetate and cellulose frames was transferred there. In the Seventies the production unit in Calalzo di Cadore was extended and the offices in Padua were opened, the latter currently serve as the secondary office and main distribution centre for the Group.

The first commercial subsidiaries were opened in Europe and the USA in the 1980s

In the 1980s, the first commercial subsidiaries were opened in Belgium, Spain, Germany and France. From 1983 to 1986, a controlling interest was acquired in Starline Optical Corp. (now Safilo USA Inc.), a leading U.S. commercial firm active in the eyewear industry that had been a distributor of the Group's products in the United States since 1962.

The industrial development plan was implemented in 1989 when the production facility in Longarone (Belluno) was built. In 2001, the automated distribution centre was inaugurated in the Padua headquarters.

Over the last 20 years the Group has pursued a strategy to strengthen and expand the distribution network by opening subsidiaries in the most promising markets with the final aim of directly controlling distribution in the main geographic regions. In order to implement this strategy, relationships with the Group's clients have been constantly strengthened.

The first commercial subsidiary was opened in the Far East in the 1990s

In 1994, Safilo Far East, the distribution branch in Hong Kong was established, thereby opening the gateway to the Asian and Australian markets. At the end of the Nineties, the Group's presence in Europe was further strengthened by opening subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Greece, Austria, Portugal and Switzerland, and in the rest of the world in Australia, South Africa, Japan, Brazil, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. In 2004, a branch was opened in Shenzhen - China, one of the markets with great growth potential.

In 1996 the acquisition of a business unit of Carrera GmbH, a specialised manufacturer of sports eyewear, led the Group to acquire the know-how of Optyl for the production of plastic frames as well as the two factories in Traun (Austria) and in Ormož (Slovenia). The acquisition in the same year of the American company Smith Sport Optics Inc. added a range of sports goggles to the Group collections.

Delisting and leveraged buy-out (2001 -2002)

In July 2001, Vittorio Tabacchi acquired a majority stake in the Company and launched a public takeover bid through a special-purpose vehicle. After the takeover bid was completed, Safilo S.p.A. was delisted in December 2001, almost 14 years after it was first listed in 1987 and then was object of a leveraged buy out.

