Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Safilo Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safilo S p A : Approval and publication of the EU recovery prospectus

10/06/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Before accessing the information and documents contained in this area of the website, please read and accept the following terms and conditions.

The information and documents contained in this area of the website are not directed at or accessible to persons who are located in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which distributing and/or accessing the information and documents contained in this area of the website would require the authorization of the relevant regulatory authorities or is otherwise restricted or prohibited (the "Other Countries").

The information and documents contained in this area of the website may not be sent or in any other way transmitted, made available or distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any Other Countries.

The prohibition to disclose, make available or distribute the information and documents contained in this area of the website includes the distribution or disclosure of such information and documents into or from the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan through any form of communication or international or national commerce (including by way of example only and without limitation by mail, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and Internet).

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America. The shares referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States of America (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America.

By clicking on the "I Agree" button, I certify that I am not located in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any Other Countries.

Any public offering is limited to Italy. No registration or approval has been obtained outside Italy and Safilo Group S.p.A. assumes no responsibility if there is a breach of applicable law and regulation by any person.

I have read and understood the disclaimer set out above. I understand that it may affect my rights. I agree to be bound by its terms. By clicking on the "I Agree" button, I confirm that I understand the above and I am permitted to proceed to electronic versions of these materials.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
03:57pSAFILO S P A : Approval and publication of the EU recovery prospectus
PU
10/04SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.p.A. approves the final terms and ..
PU
09/20SAFILO S P A : invests on process innovation, new partnership with Coventya
PU
09/13SAFILO S P A : Strikes Licensing Deal For Chiara Ferragni's Eyewear Collection; Shares Up ..
MT
09/13SAFILO S P A : shares jump on eyewear deal with influencer Ferragni
RE
09/13SAFILO S P A : and Chiara Ferragni sign new licensing agreement for eyewear collection
PU
08/10SAFILO S P A : Publication of the Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Ju..
PU
08/10SAFILO S P A : Publication of the updated Articles of Association
PU
08/03Safilo Group S.P.A. Provides Net Sales Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
08/03SAFILO S P A : Presentation h1 2021 results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 963 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net income 2021 2,54 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
Net Debt 2021 202 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 383 M 442 M 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 086
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,42 €
Average target price 1,57 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Ines Mazzilli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.78.42%455
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.80%369 914
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL36.26%145 595
ESSILORLUXOTTICA31.70%85 999
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA23.55%61 001
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.11%51 552