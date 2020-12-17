Safilo S p A : Calendar of Company events 2021

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A.

CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2021

(Pursuant to Article 2.6.2. of the Regulations for the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.)

COMPANY EVENTS DATES 1 Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the preliminary WEDNESDAY JANUARY 27, 2021 sales for the fourth quarter and FY 2020 Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the draft Financial 2 Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as at December THURSDAY MARCH 11, 2021 31, 2020 3 Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements THURSDAY APRIL 29, 2021 as at December 31, 2020 (IN A SINGLE CALL) 4 Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the financial KPIs TUESDAY MAY 11, 2021 related to the first quarter of 2021 5 Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the Interim TUESDAY AUGUST 3, 2021 financial report as at June 30, 2021 6 Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the financial KPIs TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2021 related to the third quarter 2021

Meetings or conference calls with financial analysts and investors may be held on the same day or during the days immediately following the above-mentioned Board Meetings for the presentation of the financial data relating to the period in question.

The Company will inform the market of every successive amendment of the information contained in the above calendar.

As already communicated, the Company has decided to release on a voluntary basis a trading update for its first quarter and third quarter economic and financial KPIs.

Padua, December 17, 2020