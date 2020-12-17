Safilo S p A : Calendar of Company events 2021

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A.
CALENDAR OF COMPANY EVENTS FOR 2021
(Pursuant to Article 2.6.2. of the Regulations for the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.)
Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the preliminary
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 27, 2021
sales for the fourth quarter and FY 2020
2
Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements as at December
THURSDAY MARCH 11, 2021
31, 2020
Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements
THURSDAY APRIL 29, 2021
as at December 31, 2020
(IN A SINGLE CALL)
Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the financial KPIs
TUESDAY MAY 11, 2021
related to the first quarter of 2021
Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the Interim
TUESDAY AUGUST 3, 2021
financial report as at June 30, 2021
Board of Directors' Meeting for the approval of the financial KPIs
TUESDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2021
related to the third quarter 2021
Meetings or conference calls with financial analysts and investors may be held on the same day or during the days immediately following the above-mentioned Board Meetings for the presentation of the financial data relating to the period in question.
The Company will inform the market of every successive amendment of the information contained in the above calendar.
As already communicated, the Company has decided to release on a voluntary basis a trading update for its first quarter and third quarter economic and financial KPIs.
Padua, December 17, 2020
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its six company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well- established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses owned core brands: Blenders, Carrera, Polaroid, Privé Revaux, Safilo, Seventh Street and
Smith. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Swatch, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2019, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.
