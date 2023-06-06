Safilo S p A : Etro and Safilo announce a ten-year exclusive global licensing agreement for eyewear collections

ETRO AND SAFILO GROUP ANNOUNCE A TEN-YEAR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL

LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EYEWEAR COLLECTIONS

Milan/Padua - June 6, 2023 - Etro and Safilo Group announce today a ten-year global and exclusive licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing, and distribution of Etro branded eyewear collections.

Etro - the historic Italian fashion company, where research and innovation are combined with style and creativity under the creative direction of Marco De Vincenzo- establish a partnership with Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets.

"The partnership with a leading company like Safilo represents a further step in the expansion of Etro's offer to the market, making it increasingly complete and broad. The Eyewear segment will join the Ready- to-Wear, Home, Fragrance and Etro Kids collection that has been recently announced" declared Fabrizio Cardinali, Etro's CEO. "I have always considered Etro a 360° lifestyle brand and I'm very pleased to achieve this new milestone to complete a global and integrated vision dedicated to different product categories and consumer types."

"We are very proud to start this new collaboration with a Company that represents fashion and textile excellence. Our creative team is in harmony with Marco De Vincenzo, with whom we are working to create a distinctive collection, able to enhance the brand potential in the eyewear category to the fullest" - says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group - "Etro is a luxury brand that boasts a rich history in reinterpreting beauty standards and it is recognized for its iconic patterns. Furthermore, Etro is fully integrated into our portfolio strengthening our offer".

The first collection, both sunglasses and optical, will be presented for the Spring-Summer 2024 season.