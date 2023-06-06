Advanced search
    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
1.324 EUR   +5.25%
12:07pSafilo S P A : Etro and Safilo announce a ten-year exclusive global licensing agreement for eyewear collections
PU
11:52aMib over 27,000 points; for Campari new high
AN
06/05Safilo S P A : and Kate Spade New York announce the early renewal of their multi-year eyewear licensing agreement
PU
Safilo S p A : Etro and Safilo announce a ten-year exclusive global licensing agreement for eyewear collections

06/06/2023 | 12:07pm EDT
Press release

ETRO AND SAFILO GROUP ANNOUNCE A TEN-YEAR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL

LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EYEWEAR COLLECTIONS

Milan/Padua - June 6, 2023 - Etro and Safilo Group announce today a ten-year global and exclusive licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing, and distribution of Etro branded eyewear collections.

Etro - the historic Italian fashion company, where research and innovation are combined with style and creativity under the creative direction of Marco De Vincenzo- establish a partnership with Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, and helmets.

"The partnership with a leading company like Safilo represents a further step in the expansion of Etro's offer to the market, making it increasingly complete and broad. The Eyewear segment will join the Ready- to-Wear, Home, Fragrance and Etro Kids collection that has been recently announced" declared Fabrizio Cardinali, Etro's CEO. "I have always considered Etro a 360° lifestyle brand and I'm very pleased to achieve this new milestone to complete a global and integrated vision dedicated to different product categories and consumer types."

"We are very proud to start this new collaboration with a Company that represents fashion and textile excellence. Our creative team is in harmony with Marco De Vincenzo, with whom we are working to create a distinctive collection, able to enhance the brand potential in the eyewear category to the fullest" - says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group - "Etro is a luxury brand that boasts a rich history in reinterpreting beauty standards and it is recognized for its iconic patterns. Furthermore, Etro is fully integrated into our portfolio strengthening our offer".

The first collection, both sunglasses and optical, will be presented for the Spring-Summer 2024 season.

Press release

About Etro

Founded in 1968 in Milan by Gerolamo Etro, today Etro is a lifestyle luxury brand whose heritage of excellence and quality is reflected in a complete and transversal range of Ready-to-Wear men and women, Accessories, Home, Fragrance and Etro Kids, announced in May 2023.

In June 2022, Marco De Vincenzo was appointed Creative Director of Etro and all the Maison's lines. De Vincenzo's vision is a celebration of the essence of individuality. Heritage is approached with new eyes in search of an eccentric and essential aesthetic, where the values and traditions of Made in Italy meet the future of style and sustainability.

Etro's global footprint relies on a widespread multi-channel retailing strategy that makes the brand's offering available worldwide, starting with approximately 130 brand's flagship stores in over 20 countries across Europe, the United States, Middle East and APAC. Etro's distribution network further reaches travel retail doors, extending the brand's purchase experience to major international hubs, and by an attentive wholesale selection of leading department stores and multi-brand boutiques. In addition, online plays an increasingly pivotal role in Etro's direct-to-consumer journey across the continents, with brand's directly operated e-commerce currently operating throughout Europe, the United States, Korea and Japan, while simultaneously developing exclusive collaborations with the most influential digital marketplaces internationally.

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company- owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed

brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.

Contacts:

Etro Corporate Press Office Antonella D'Alessandro antonella.dalessandro@etro.com Ph. +39 02550201

Mob. +39 335 5387238

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766 https://www.safilogroup.com/en/investors

Safilo Group Press Office Elena Todisco elena.todisco@safilo.comMob. +39 339 1919562

Barabino&Partners S.p.A. Pietro Cavallera p.cavallera@barabino.itPh. +39 02 72023535 Mob. +39 338 9350534

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 16:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer