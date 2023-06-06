Safilo S p A : Etro and Safilo announce a ten-year exclusive global licensing agreement for eyewear collections

About Etro
Founded in 1968 in Milan by Gerolamo Etro, today Etro is a lifestyle luxury brand whose heritage of excellence and quality is reflected in a complete and transversal range of Ready-to-Wear men and women, Accessories, Home, Fragrance and Etro Kids, announced in May 2023.
In June 2022, Marco De Vincenzo was appointed Creative Director of Etro and all the Maison's lines. De Vincenzo's vision is a celebration of the essence of individuality. Heritage is approached with new eyes in search of an eccentric and essential aesthetic, where the values and traditions of Made in Italy meet the future of style and sustainability.
Etro's global footprint relies on a widespread multi-channel retailing strategy that makes the brand's offering available worldwide, starting with approximately 130 brand's flagship stores in over 20 countries across Europe, the United States, Middle East and APAC. Etro's distribution network further reaches travel retail doors, extending the brand's purchase experience to major international hubs, and by an attentive wholesale selection of leading department stores and multi-brand boutiques. In addition, online plays an increasingly pivotal role in Etro's direct-to-consumer journey across the continents, with brand's directly operated e-commerce currently operating throughout Europe, the United States, Korea and Japan, while simultaneously developing exclusive collaborations with the most influential digital marketplaces internationally.
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company- owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed
brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.
