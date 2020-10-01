Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Safilo Group S.p.A.    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Safilo S p A : Group's business update in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT
01/10/2020

Padua, October 1, 2020 - Safilo informs that - based on the business rebound recorded in July, its performance in August and preliminary data for the month of September - the Group's management expects total net sales (including acquisitions) for the third quarter 2020 to grow mid-single digit at constant exchange rates compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The positive trend in total sales also supports the forecast for the quarter to return to a profit at the adjusted EBITDA level.

The main drivers that contributed to the better revenue trend (compared to the previous estimate of a moderate decline) were the more contained slowdown in the wholesale business, mainly thanks to the continued recovery recorded by the North American independent optician's market and the strong progress of Smith's online business, as well as a greater than expected contribution deriving from the Group's direct to consumer business, in particular of the recently acquired brands, Blenders and Privé Revaux.

As regards the full year 2020, Group is still unable to provide a new guidance, given the persistence of strong uncertainties on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, currently intensified by growing concerns about a possible second wave of infections.

In any case, the Group remains committed to providing timely information to the market and to all stakeholders on the developments that the health emergency may have in the coming months on the Group's economic and financial results.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sunglasses, optical frames, sports eyewear and related products. Thanks to strong craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878, Safilo translates its designs into high-quality products according to the Italian tradition. Through an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 distribution partners in key markets throughout North and Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and China, Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products in nearly 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide. Safilo's portfolio encompasses its own core brands Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Blenders, Privé Revaux, and licensed brands Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, BOSS, David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2019 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 939 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations

Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766

http://investors-en.safilogroup.com

Safilo Group Press Office

Padua - Ph. +39 049 6986021


Last update: 01/10/2020, 16:11

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 16:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
12:25pSAFILO S P A : Group's business update in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic
PU
12:05pSAFILO S P A : Group's business update in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic - PR..
PU
09/21SAFILO S P A : Publication of update of Information Document
PU
09/15SAFILO S P A : announces a new Term Loan Facility of Euro 108 million
PU
09/15SAFILO S P A : announces a new term loan facility of Euro 108 million guaranteed..
PU
08/06SAFILO S P A : Publication of the Half-Year 2020 Financial Report
PU
08/06SAFILO S P A : Presentazione risultati 1° semestre 2020
PU
07/31SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.p.A. approves the financ..
PU
07/31SAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors approves the financial results of the firs..
PU
06/19SAFILO S P A : and Max Mara announce the termination of eyewear license agreemen..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 785 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2020 -78,3 M -91,9 M -91,9 M
Net Debt 2020 217 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 157 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 601
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Safilo Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,78 €
Last Close Price 0,57 €
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angelo Trocchia Chief Executive Officer
Eugenio Razelli Chairman
Gerd Graehsler Chief Financial Officer
Melchert Frans Groot Member-Supervisory Board
Jeffrey Alan Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.-48.92%184
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-3.57%236 075
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL10.51%90 426
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-14.47%59 464
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.42.17%42 921
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-18.88%38 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group