    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-08-03 am EDT
1.383 EUR   +1.92%
12:20pSAFILO S P A : H1 2022 Results
PU
12:20pSAFILO S P A : Risultati 1° semestre 2022
PU
12:09pSAFILO S P A : The Board of Directors of Safilo Group S.p.A. approves the financial results of the first half of 2022
PU
Safilo S p A : H1 2022 Results

08/03/2022 | 12:20pm EDT
H1 2022 Results

August 3, 2022

H1 2022 Results

August 3, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and projects of the Group in relation to future events. Due to their specific nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they depend on certain circumstances and facts, most of which being beyond the control of the Group. Therefore actual results could differ, even to a significant extent, with respect to those reported in the statements.

1

"We are pleased with the development of our business in the second quarter. Our strategic objective to build a Safilo with a strong and balanced portfolio of brands, geographies, products and channels is progressing well.

We closed the first half of the year with solid sales growth and an even more marked profit and margin expansion."

Angelo Trocchia, CEO

2

Q2 AND H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 TOP LINE MOMENTUM +11.2%, +4.0% @cFX

+9.8% organic1

resulting in

H1 SALES GROWTH AT +11.8%, +6.2% @cFX

+12% organic1

1 ORGANIC SALES PERFORMANCE INCLUDES ONLY THE SALES OF BRANDS PRESENT IN BOTH OF THE COMPARED PERIODS

3

Q2 AND H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

STRONG Q2 GROSS MARGIN AT 56.5%

driving

H1 adj.2 EBITDA MARGIN AT 11%

+130 bps vs 2021

RECORD HIGH H1 adj.2 NET RESULT

33.7 €M

2 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
