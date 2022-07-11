Safilo S p A : Notice of change to the share capital

Press release

NOTICE OF CHANGE TO THE SHARE CAPITAL

Padua, July 11th, 2022 - Safilo Group S.p.A. hereby provides notice of the new composition of the fully paid-in share capital resulting from the partial execution of share capital increase to the service of the stock option plan named "Stock Option Plan Safilo Group S.p.A. 2017 - 2020" approved from Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 26th, 2017, as subsequently amended.

On June 13th, 2022 a number of 19,968 new SAFILO GROUP S.p.A ordinary shares were issued, without indication of par value.

The certification pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code was filed, for its registration, with the Companies' Register of Padua on July 6th, 2022.

Hereby is represented the current share capital composition including the previous share capital composition.

Current Share Capital Previous Share Capital Euro No. Of Unit Euro No. Of Unit Shares Value Shares Value Total of which: 384,823,902.65 413,575,737 N/A 384,819,909.05 413,555,769 N/A Ordinary Shares 384,823,902.65 413,575,737 N/A 384,819,909.05 413,555,769 N/A (regular entitlement: 01.01.2022) Current Coupon: 3

Lastly, Safilo Group S.p.A informs that the Articles of Association filed with the Companies' Register of Padua will be made available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO, as well as on the Company's website at the internet address https://www.safilogroup.com/en/governance/system/articles-association,today.

Padua, July 11th, 2022