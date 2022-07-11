Safilo S p A : Notice of change to the share capital
07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
NOTICE OF CHANGE TO THE SHARE CAPITAL
Padua, July 11th, 2022 - Safilo Group S.p.A. hereby provides notice of the new composition of the fully paid-in share capital resulting from the partial execution of share capital increase to the service of the stock option plan named "Stock Option Plan Safilo Group S.p.A. 2017 - 2020" approved from Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 26th, 2017, as subsequently amended.
On June 13th, 2022 a number of 19,968 new SAFILO GROUP S.p.A ordinary shares were issued, without indication of par value.
The certification pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code was filed, for its registration, with the Companies' Register of Padua on July 6th, 2022.
Hereby is represented the current share capital composition including the previous share capital composition.
Current Share Capital
Previous Share Capital
Euro
No.
Of
Unit
Euro
No.
Of
Unit
Shares
Value
Shares
Value
Total of which:
384,823,902.65
413,575,737
N/A
384,819,909.05
413,555,769
N/A
Ordinary
Shares
384,823,902.65
413,575,737
N/A
384,819,909.05
413,555,769
N/A
(regular
entitlement:
01.01.2022)
Current Coupon: 3
Lastly, Safilo Group S.p.A informs that the Articles of Association filed with the Companies' Register of Padua will be made available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO, as well as on the Company's website at the internet address https://www.safilogroup.com/en/governance/system/articles-association,today.
Padua, July 11th, 2022
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its companyowned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh
Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni Collection, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 969.6 million.