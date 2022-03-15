Log in
    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
Safilo S p A : PRESENTATION FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

03/15/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
2021 Results

March 15, 2022

2021 Results

March 15, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and projects of the Group in relation to future events. Due to their specific nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they depend on certain circumstances and facts, most of which being beyond the control of the Group. Therefore actual results could differ, even to a significant extent, with respect to those reported in the statements.

1

"The extraordinary work done in 2021 by our Safilo people around the world

was rewarded with very important results, which highlighted a strong rebound of the business compared to 2020 and, more meaningfully, a significant

improvement compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019…"

Angelo Trocchia, CEO

2

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

A STRONG YOY REBOUND LEADING 2021 ECONOMIC RESULTS WELL ABOVE 2019

2021 vs 2019

DECLINE OF GROUP NET DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW OVERALL NEUTRAL

NET SALES

ADJ. EBITDA1,2

ADJ. NET RESULT1,2

GROUP NET DEBT

969.6 €m

84.9 €m

29.5 €m

94.0 €m

+7.5% at cFX

+29.7%

n.s

vs 222.1 €m in 2020

MARGIN

MARGIN

8.8%

3.0%

+180 bps

+360 bps

1 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS

2 BEFORE THE IMPACTS OF THE CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY - IFRIC ON SAAS

3

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

2021 ORGANIC3 SALES UP 10.5% vs 2019

Q4 +9.9%3 vs 2019, CONFIRMING OUR GROWTH DRIVERS:

  • Sixth, consecutive quarter of growth in North America
  • Prescription frames and independent optician channel outperforming
  • Sunglasses back to growth also versus 2019, although trends still uneven
  • Online business growing, also versus last year's peak

3 ORGANIC SALES INCLUDE ONLY THE SALES OF BRANDS PRESENT IN BOTH OF THE COMPARED PERIODS

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
