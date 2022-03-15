Safilo S p A : PRESENTATION FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS
03/15/2022
2021 Results
March 15, 2022
2021 Results
March 15, 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and projects of the Group in relation to future events. Due to their specific nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they depend on certain circumstances and facts, most of which being beyond the control of the Group. Therefore actual results could differ, even to a significant extent, with respect to those reported in the statements.
"The extraordinary work done in 2021 by our Safilo people around the world
was rewarded with very important results, which highlighted a strong rebound of the business compared to 2020 and, more meaningfully, a significant
improvement compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019…"
Angelo Trocchia, CEO
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
A STRONG YOY REBOUND LEADING 2021 ECONOMIC RESULTS WELL ABOVE 2019
2021 vs 2019
DECLINE OF GROUP NET DEBT AND FREE CASH FLOW OVERALL NEUTRAL
NET SALES
ADJ. EBITDA1,2
ADJ. NET RESULT1,2
GROUP NET DEBT
969.6 €m
84.9 €m
29.5 €m
94.0 €m
+7.5% at cFX
+29.7%
n.s
vs 222.1 €m in 2020
MARGIN
MARGIN
8.8%
3.0%
+180 bps
+360 bps
1 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS
2 BEFORE THE IMPACTS OF THE CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING POLICY - IFRIC ON SAAS
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
2021 ORGANIC3 SALES UP 10.5% vs 2019
Q4 +9.9%3 vs 2019, CONFIRMING OUR GROWTH DRIVERS:
Sixth, consecutive quarter of growth in North America
Prescription frames and independent optician channel outperforming
Sunglasses back to growth also versus 2019, although trends still uneven
Online business growing, also versus last year's peak
3 ORGANIC SALES INCLUDE ONLY THE SALES OF BRANDS PRESENT IN BOTH OF THE COMPARED PERIODS
