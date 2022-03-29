Safilo S p A : Publication of the documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting 28.04.2022

Publication of the documentation related to the

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

April 28, 2022

Padua, March 29, 2022 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documentation related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022 has been filed today at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO as well as on the Company's web site at https://www.safilogroup.com/en,under the Governance - Shareholders' meeting, Investors - Presentations and Reports - Reports section:

− the illustrative report regarding items no. 1 and no. 2 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting;

− the Annual Financial Report, including the draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021 and the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditors;

− the Consolidated Non-Financial Report and the related Report of the Independent Auditors;

− the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;

− the Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the Remuneration Paid.

