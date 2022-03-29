Log in
Safilo S p A : Publication of the documentation related to the Shareholders' Meeting 28.04.2022

03/29/2022
Publication of the documentation related to the

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of

April 28, 2022

Padua, March 29, 2022 - SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. hereby informs that the following documentation related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April 28, 2022 has been filed today at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO as well as on the Company's web site at https://www.safilogroup.com/en,under the Governance - Shareholders' meeting, Investors - Presentations and Reports - Reports section:

  • the illustrative report regarding items no. 1 and no. 2 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting;

  • the Annual Financial Report, including the draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2021 and the Reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and of the Independent Auditors;

  • the Consolidated Non-Financial Report and the related Report of the Independent Auditors;

  • the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure;

  • the Report on the Remuneration Policy and on the Remuneration Paid.

About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni Collection, Dsquared2, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2021, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 969.6 million.

Contacts:

Safilo Group Investor Relations Barbara Ferrante

Ph. +39 049 6985766 https://www.safilogroup.com/en/investors

Safilo Group Press Office

Elena Todisco elena.todisco@safilo.com Mob. +39 339 1919562

Barabino&Partners S.p.A.

Pietro Cavallera p.cavallera@barabino.it Ph. +39 02 72023535 Mob. +39 338 9350534

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
