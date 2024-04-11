Publication of the new Articles of Association

Padua, April 11, 2024 - Safilo Group S.p.A informs that today the new Articles of Association have been made available at the Company's registered office, at the central storage of regulated information 1INFO,

as well as on the Company's website at the internet address https://www.safilogroup.com/en/governance/system/articles-association.

About Safilo Group

Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. Thanks to a data-driven approach, Safilo goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the eyewear industry: in just one company it brings together Italian design, stylistic, technical and industrial innovation, and state-of-the-art digital platforms, developed in its digital hubs in Padua and Portland, and made available to Opticians and Clients for an unmatched customer experience. Guided by its purpose, See the world at its best, Safilo is leading its Group legacy, founded on innovation and responsibility, onwards towards the future.

With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets high quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed

brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2023, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,024.7 million.