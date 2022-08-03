Safilo S p A : Risultati 1° semestre 2022

This presentation may contain forward looking statements based on current expectations and projects of the Group in relation to future events. Due to their specific nature, these statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they depend on certain circumstances and facts, most of which being beyond the control of the Group. Therefore actual results could differ, even to a significant extent, with respect to those reported in the statements.
"We are pleased with the development of our business in the second quarter. Our strategic objective to build a Safilo with a strong and balanced portfolio of brands, geographies, products and channels is progressing well.
We closed the first half of the year with solid sales growth and an even more marked profit and margin expansion."
Angelo Trocchia, CEO
Q2 AND H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
Q2 TOP LINE MOMENTUM +11.2%, +4.0% @cFX
+9.8% organic1
resulting in
H1 SALES GROWTH AT +11.8%, +6.2% @cFX
+12% organic1
1 ORGANIC SALES PERFORMANCE INCLUDES ONLY THE SALES OF BRANDS PRESENT IN BOTH OF THE COMPARED PERIODS
Q2 AND H1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
STRONG Q2 GROSS MARGIN AT56.5%
driving
H1 adj.2 EBITDA MARGIN AT11%
+130 bps vs 2021
RECORD HIGH H1 adj.2 NET RESULT
33.7 €M
2 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
