  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Safilo Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SFL   IT0004604762

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

(SFL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:01:36 2023-05-02 am EDT
1.291 EUR   -1.07%
Safilo S P A : Summary Report of the votes
PU
Safilo S P A : Illustrative Report of the Directors for the Shareholders' meeting on Item 2 – Ordinary Session
PU
Safilo S P A : Report on the Remuneration Policy and On the Remuneration Paid
PU
Safilo S p A : Summary Report of the votes

05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A.

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

HELD ON APRIL 27, 2023

SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES

(ex Article 125-quater Legislative Decree 24.2.1998 no. 58 T.U.F.)

SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that at the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023 the following proposals of resolution have been voted with the results indicated herein after:

ORDINARY SESSION

1. Financial statements as at December 31, 2022:

  1. Approval of the Separate Financial statements
  2. Allocation of the results for the year

1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial statements

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

346,356,054

99.601560

83.712350

Votes against

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained votes

1,385,542

0.398440

0.334878

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

1.2 Allocation of the results for the year

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

346,466,596

99.633348

83.739068

Votes against

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained votes

1,275,000

0.366652

0.308160

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

2. Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid:

  1. Approval of Section I of the report
  2. Non-bindingvote on Section II of the report

2.1 Approval of Section I of the report

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

280,524,804

80.670477

67.801300

Votes against

55,178,161

15.867576

13.336258

Abstained votes

12,038,631

3.461947

2.909671

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

2.2 Non-binding vote on Section II of the report

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

280,524,804

80.670477

67.801300

Votes against

55,178,161

15.867576

13.336258

Abstained votes

12,038,631

3.461947

2.909671

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

3. Allocation of reserves to cover losses

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

346,466,596

99.633348

83.739068

Votes against

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained votes

1,275,000

0.366652

0.308160

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

4. Proposal for the approval of a new Stock Option Plan 2023-2025 of Safilo Group S.p.A. and Safilo S.p.A. reserved to executive directors who are also employees and other employees of Safilo Group S.p.A. and/or other companies within the Safilo Group

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

280,111,737

80.551691

67.701464

Votes against

52,176,228

15.004310

12.610707

Abstained votes

15,453,631

4.443998

3.735057

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

5. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 20232025 term

  1. Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman
  2. Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors

5.1 Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

List No. 1*

206,160,958

59.285677

49.827968

List No. 2**

62,017,088

17.834245

14.989189

List No. 3 ***

68,560,026

19.715797

16.570581

Votes against

239,893

0.068986

0.057981

Abstained

10,763,631

3.095296

2.601510

votes

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

  • Majority List presented by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V..
  • Minority List presented by the shareholder BDL Capital Management (through the funds BDL REMPART EUROPE, BDL CONVICTIONS, BDL NAVARRE and RECO LUX BDL EUROPEAN EQUITY ALPHA).
  • Minority List presented by the shareholder presented by the institutional investors Algebris UCITS Funds plc - Algebris Core Italy Fund; Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Amundi Valore Italia Pir, Amundi Accumulazione Italia Pir 2023, Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Pir Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland gestore del fondo Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds
    - Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia e Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.

List of the candidates appointed as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors:

Name

Office

List

Maria Francesca Talamonti

Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors

List no. 3

Bettina Solimando

Standing Statutory Auditor

List no. 1

Roberto Padova

Standing Statutory Auditor

List no. 1

Marco Michielon

Alternate Statutory Auditor

List no. 1

Tina Marcella Amata

Alternate Statutory Auditor

List no. 3

5.2 Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

335,702,965

96.538053

81.137557

Votes against

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained votes

12,038,631

3.461947

2.909671

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

6. Appointment of the statutory audit assignment for the period 2023-2031 and determination of the consideration pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 39/2010

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

346,466,596

99.633348

83.739068

Votes against

0

0.000000

0.000000

Abstained votes

1,275,000

0.366652

0.308160

Not voting

0

0,000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

EXTRAORDINARY SESSION

1. Proposal of issuance in cash up to a maximum number of 11,000,000 ordinary shares without any indication of par value, with exclusion of the preemption right pursuant to Article 2441, Paragraph 8, of the Italian Civil Code, at the service of a stock option plan (Stock Option Plan 2023-2025 of Safilo Group S.p.A. and Safilo S.p.A.) reserved to executive directors who are also employees and other employees of Safilo Group S.p.A.

Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.

The result of the vote was the following:

Number of Shares

% of the Voting Capital

% of the Share Capital

Votes in favour

280,351,630

80.620677

67.759445

Votes against

51,936,335

14.935324

12.552726

Abstained votes

15,453,631

4.443998

3.735057

Not voting

0

0.000000

0.000000

Total

347,741,596

100.000000

84.047228

The proposal has been approved.

Disclaimer

Safilo Group S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
