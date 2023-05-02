Safilo S p A : Summary Report of the votes

SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON APRIL 27, 2023 SUMMARY REPORT OF THE VOTES (ex Article 125-quater Legislative Decree 24.2.1998 no. 58 T.U.F.) SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that at the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023 the following proposals of resolution have been voted with the results indicated herein after: ORDINARY SESSION 1. Financial statements as at December 31, 2022: Approval of the Separate Financial statements Allocation of the results for the year 1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial statements Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 346,356,054 99.601560 83.712350 Votes against 0 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained votes 1,385,542 0.398440 0.334878 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved. 1.2 Allocation of the results for the year Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 346,466,596 99.633348 83.739068 Votes against 0 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained votes 1,275,000 0.366652 0.308160 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved.

2. Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid: Approval of Section I of the report Non-binding vote on Section II of the report 2.1 Approval of Section I of the report Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 280,524,804 80.670477 67.801300 Votes against 55,178,161 15.867576 13.336258 Abstained votes 12,038,631 3.461947 2.909671 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved. 2.2 Non-binding vote on Section II of the report Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 280,524,804 80.670477 67.801300 Votes against 55,178,161 15.867576 13.336258 Abstained votes 12,038,631 3.461947 2.909671 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved. 3. Allocation of reserves to cover losses Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 346,466,596 99.633348 83.739068 Votes against 0 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained votes 1,275,000 0.366652 0.308160 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved.

4. Proposal for the approval of a new Stock Option Plan 2023-2025 of Safilo Group S.p.A. and Safilo S.p.A. reserved to executive directors who are also employees and other employees of Safilo Group S.p.A. and/or other companies within the Safilo Group Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 280,111,737 80.551691 67.701464 Votes against 52,176,228 15.004310 12.610707 Abstained votes 15,453,631 4.443998 3.735057 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved. 5. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2023‐2025 term Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors 5.1 Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital List No. 1* 206,160,958 59.285677 49.827968 List No. 2** 62,017,088 17.834245 14.989189 List No. 3 *** 68,560,026 19.715797 16.570581 Votes against 239,893 0.068986 0.057981 Abstained 10,763,631 3.095296 2.601510 votes Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 Majority List presented by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V..

Minority List presented by the shareholder BDL Capital Management (through the funds BDL REMPART EUROPE, BDL CONVICTIONS, BDL NAVARRE and RECO LUX BDL EUROPEAN EQUITY ALPHA).

Minority List presented by the shareholder presented by the institutional investors Algebris UCITS Funds plc - Algebris Core Italy Fund; Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Amundi Valore Italia Pir, Amundi Accumulazione Italia Pir 2023, Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Pir Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland gestore del fondo Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds

- Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia e Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.

List of the candidates appointed as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors: Name Office List Maria Francesca Talamonti Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors List no. 3 Bettina Solimando Standing Statutory Auditor List no. 1 Roberto Padova Standing Statutory Auditor List no. 1 Marco Michielon Alternate Statutory Auditor List no. 1 Tina Marcella Amata Alternate Statutory Auditor List no. 3 5.2 Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 335,702,965 96.538053 81.137557 Votes against 0 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained votes 12,038,631 3.461947 2.909671 Not voting 0 0.000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved. 6. Appointment of the statutory audit assignment for the period 2023-2031 and determination of the consideration pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 39/2010 Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital. The result of the vote was the following: Number of Shares % of the Voting Capital % of the Share Capital Votes in favour 346,466,596 99.633348 83.739068 Votes against 0 0.000000 0.000000 Abstained votes 1,275,000 0.366652 0.308160 Not voting 0 0,000000 0.000000 Total 347,741,596 100.000000 84.047228 The proposal has been approved.