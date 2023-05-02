Safilo S p A : Summary Report of the votes

(ex Article 125-quater Legislative Decree 24.2.1998 no. 58 T.U.F.)
SAFILO GROUP S.p.A. informs that at the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 27, 2023 the following proposals of resolution have been voted with the results indicated herein after:
ORDINARY SESSION
1. Financial statements as at December 31, 2022:
Approval of the Separate Financial statements
Allocation of the results for the year
1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial statements
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
346,356,054
99.601560
83.712350
Votes against
0
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained votes
1,385,542
0.398440
0.334878
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
1.2 Allocation of the results for the year
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
346,466,596
99.633348
83.739068
Votes against
0
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained votes
1,275,000
0.366652
0.308160
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
2. Report on the remuneration policy and on the remuneration paid:
Approval of Section I of the report
Non-bindingvote on Section II of the report
2.1 Approval of Section I of the report
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
280,524,804
80.670477
67.801300
Votes against
55,178,161
15.867576
13.336258
Abstained votes
12,038,631
3.461947
2.909671
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
2.2 Non-binding vote on Section II of the report
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
280,524,804
80.670477
67.801300
Votes against
55,178,161
15.867576
13.336258
Abstained votes
12,038,631
3.461947
2.909671
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
3. Allocation of reserves to cover losses
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
346,466,596
99.633348
83.739068
Votes against
0
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained votes
1,275,000
0.366652
0.308160
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
4. Proposal for the approval of a new Stock Option Plan 2023-2025 of Safilo Group S.p.A. and Safilo S.p.A. reserved to executive directors who are also employees and other employees of Safilo Group S.p.A. and/or other companies within the Safilo Group
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
280,111,737
80.551691
67.701464
Votes against
52,176,228
15.004310
12.610707
Abstained votes
15,453,631
4.443998
3.735057
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
5. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the 2023‐2025 term
Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman
Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors
5.1 Appointment of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors and its Chairman
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
List No. 1*
206,160,958
59.285677
49.827968
List No. 2**
62,017,088
17.834245
14.989189
List No. 3 ***
68,560,026
19.715797
16.570581
Votes against
239,893
0.068986
0.057981
Abstained
10,763,631
3.095296
2.601510
votes
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
Majority List presented by the shareholder Multibrands Italy B.V..
Minority List presented by the shareholder BDL Capital Management (through the funds BDL REMPART EUROPE, BDL CONVICTIONS, BDL NAVARRE and RECO LUX BDL EUROPEAN EQUITY ALPHA).
Minority List presented by the shareholder presented by the institutional investors Algebris UCITS Funds plc - Algebris Core Italy Fund; Amundi Asset Management SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Amundi Valore Italia Pir, Amundi Accumulazione Italia Pir 2023, Amundi Sviluppo Italia; Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A., fund manager of: Eurizon Azioni Pmi Italia, Eurizon Pir Italia Azioni, Eurizon Progetto Italia 20, Eurizon Pir Italia 30, Eurizon Progetto Italia 70, Eurizon Progetto Italia 40; Fideuram Asset Management Ireland gestore del fondo Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking Asset Management Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Piano Azioni Italia, Piano Bilanciato Italia 50, Piano Bilanciato Italia 30; Mediolanum International Funds Limited - Challenge Funds
- Challenge Italian Equity; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi Sgr S.P.A., fund manager of: Mediolanum Flessibile Futuro Italia e Mediolanum Flessibile Sviluppo Italia.
List of the candidates appointed as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors:
Name
Office
List
Maria Francesca Talamonti
Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors
List no. 3
Bettina Solimando
Standing Statutory Auditor
List no. 1
Roberto Padova
Standing Statutory Auditor
List no. 1
Marco Michielon
Alternate Statutory Auditor
List no. 1
Tina Marcella Amata
Alternate Statutory Auditor
List no. 3
5.2 Determination of the annual remuneration of the Board of Statutory Auditors
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
335,702,965
96.538053
81.137557
Votes against
0
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained votes
12,038,631
3.461947
2.909671
Not voting
0
0.000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
6. Appointment of the statutory audit assignment for the period 2023-2031 and determination of the consideration pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 39/2010
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.
The result of the vote was the following:
Number of Shares
% of the Voting Capital
% of the Share Capital
Votes in favour
346,466,596
99.633348
83.739068
Votes against
0
0.000000
0.000000
Abstained votes
1,275,000
0.366652
0.308160
Not voting
0
0,000000
0.000000
Total
347,741,596
100.000000
84.047228
The proposal has been approved.
EXTRAORDINARY SESSION
1. Proposal of issuance in cash up to a maximum number of 11,000,000 ordinary shares without any indication of par value, with exclusion of the preemption right pursuant to Article 2441, Paragraph 8, of the Italian Civil Code, at the service of a stock option plan (Stock Option Plan 2023-2025 of Safilo Group S.p.A. and Safilo S.p.A.) reserved to executive directors who are also employees and other employees of Safilo Group S.p.A.
Total shares present at the moment of the resolution no. 347,741,596, equal to 84.047228% of the share capital.