SAFILO GROUP AND ALPARGATAS ANNOUNCE THE RENEWAL OF THE

LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR HAVAIANAS EYEWEAR

Padua, July 31, 2023- Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets - and Alpargatas - Brazilian group global leader in the footwear, clothing and accessories - announce the renewal of the licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of havaianas branded optical frames and sunglasses until 31stDecember 2028.

"With its strong awareness in Brazil, Italy, and Iberia, havaianas perfectly fits our portfolio strategy that aims to offer brands with high local relevance too. Furthermore, with its recognizable summery DNA, havaianas is perfect to succeed in the sunglasses category and represents a strategic asset in our portfolio for its appeal in the travel retail channel" says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

"Havaianas has an emotional connection with its consumers. We are a lifestyle brand. All our partners must understand and contribute to our brand essence and style of freedom and comfort around the world. That's why we chose once again Safilo to be with us on this journey" says Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, Havaianas Global CMO.