SAFILO GROUP AND ALPARGATAS ANNOUNCE THE RENEWAL OF THE
LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR HAVAIANAS EYEWEAR
Padua, July 31, 2023- Safilo Group - one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets - and Alpargatas - Brazilian group global leader in the footwear, clothing and accessories - announce the renewal of the licensing agreement for the design, manufacturing and distribution of havaianas branded optical frames and sunglasses until 31stDecember 2028.
"With its strong awareness in Brazil, Italy, and Iberia, havaianas perfectly fits our portfolio strategy that aims to offer brands with high local relevance too. Furthermore, with its recognizable summery DNA, havaianas is perfect to succeed in the sunglasses category and represents a strategic asset in our portfolio for its appeal in the travel retail channel" says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.
"Havaianas has an emotional connection with its consumers. We are a lifestyle brand. All our partners must understand and contribute to our brand essence and style of freedom and comfort around the world. That's why we chose once again Safilo to be with us on this journey" says Maria Fernanda Albuquerque, Havaianas Global CMO.
About Alpargatas
Alpargatas is the biggest Brazilian shoemaker with global operations. With over 116 years of history, it owns Havaianas, a lifestyle brand leading the open shoes category, and 49,9% of Rothy's, a north-american digital brand who makes sustainable shoes, and ioasys, a technological company focussed on innovations and digital transformation. Alpargatas commercializes its products in over 130 countries, and has direct operations in over 20. With a vertical supply chain, Alpargatas hold 4 factories in Brazil and over 12 thousand collaborators all over the world.
About Safilo Group
Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's key players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skillful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company- owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.
Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed
brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Chiara Ferragni, Dsquared2, Etro (starting from 2024), Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.
The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2022, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,076.7 million.
